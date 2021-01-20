Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Our family is a huge fan of all types of desserts, and this treat was gone in a heartbeat.
It’s easy to substitute multiple things in the recipe and basically add your own touch here and there.
It was a simple and easy recipe to follow and it didn’t take long at all. It is a fun recipe to try out with little ones too, making sure none of the apple pie bombs start leaking.
To chop up the apples in the can you could easily cut them up with clean scissors so you don’t have to worry about cutting them up by hand and getting all messy.
The optimal amount of filling, without overflowing, would be a little less than a teaspoon. When we make these in the future, we might experiment with different flavors such as blueberry, peach, cherry, or even strawberry. They all sound delicious.
We bought more ingredients to make these later in the week and I can’t wait to have them again.
Vanessa: I’ve been seeing this recipe floating around social media for a while now. The end result flavor sure lived up to all of the hype. We made a few observations throughout the process.
n Getting the right amount of filling can be a trick. We didn’t really measure. However, if you cut the apple slices in half or into thirds, that would be a good indicator.
n You don’t want too much of the filling part, as that tends to ooze out of the seams if you don’t have them pinched well enough, or if you’ve over-filled them.
n We have seen recipes that include adding apple pie spice, nutmeg, or other seasonings to the apple pie filling. That’s up to you. We skipped it.
n Watch the rate at which they are cooking in the air fryer. Eight minutes was perfect for us, but you don’t want them to be overcooked or burned.
n Had we thought ahead, we would have had a delicious homemade caramel whipped topping ready to dip these in. However, they were still incredibly tasty plain, and they make for a great snack or dessert, with very little effort. They boast a semi-crispy outside that really resembles a cinnamon-sugar hot pretzel, but for a mere fraction of the price of eating out.
n Store the leftover apple pie filling in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. Never store it in the can. Make sure you buy a second can of biscuits to make these again later in the week to use up the pie filling. You won’t be sad about having them again.
Apple Pie Bombs
1 can Pillsbury Grand biscuits
1 stick of butter
3/4 cup sugar
1 tbsp. cinnamon
1 cup apple pie filling, cut into pieces
Remove the biscuits from the can and separate each biscuit into 2 layers. Roll each “half biscuit” into a 4-inch circle.
Spoon about 1 tsp. of the apple pieces into the center of each biscuit circle.
Pinch the sides of the biscuits together to seal, then roll into balls.
Spray the air fryer trays with cooking spray, then space the balls about 2 inches apart.
Air fry at 400 for 8 minutes (or until golden brown), rotating the trays at the midway mark.
Remove the trays from the air fryer and roll each ball in the melted butter to coat. Then roll them in the cinnamon/sugar mixture.
Serve immediately or at room temperature. Top with ice cream or whipped topping, if desired.