Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: It’s practically essential that every meal has a protein with it and this was one of my favorites. Not only did it take about 2 minutes to prep and pop in the air fryer, but it turned out so moist and juicy.
I’m not always a huge fan of pork because it can easily become dry and the flavors can easily disappear into the meat. However, this recipe made the meat perfectly seasoned and perfectly cooked. It was super brown and crisp on the outside, but incredibly soft on the inside.
Some great sides for pork tenderloins would be potatoes, mashed or sliced, broccoli, peas, corn on the cob, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, etc.
This is a great recipe for busy families because it’s so easy and quick to make and it’s a great way to have a home cooked meal in a rush.
Vanessa: I feel like we’ve been having a lot of pork lately, since there have been some incredible sales. This air fryer pork tenderloin recipe is probably one of the most effortless meals you’ll ever make. We chose a rotisserie seasoning, but you can use whatever you prefer.
In lieu of cooking vegetables separately, you can keep it easy by chopping up potatoes and other vegetables, and placing them on the drip tray below the pork tenderloin(s). They will not only cook at the same time, but the meat will also drip deliciousness onto the sides to give them more flavor that everyone is sure to be asking for seconds.
This recipe is perfect for busy families on the go, but is also great for new cooks who are looking to gain some confidence in the kitchen. There isn’t much thinking or planning involved, and cleanup can be done while the food is cooking. It’s a time saver and crowd pleaser, all the way around.
AIR FRYER PORK TENDERLOIN
1-2 lbs. pork tenderloin
Oil for spritzing
Seasoning
Spritz oil on all sides of the pork tenderloin and season generously.
Place on the air fryer rack and air fry for 35 minutes, flipping halfway through.
When finished, let the pork tenderloin rest for about 10 minutes before slicing.