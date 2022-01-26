Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: It is clear that this air fryer turkey breast recipe is incredibly easy to make. There are so many other ways to eat this other than just as a turkey breast. One of my favorite ways to eat it is on a sandwich.
You could easily make a delicious club sandwich at home that tastes gourmet. To make this sandwich you toast some bread, add lettuce, sliced tomato, mayonnaise, and the turkey breast, assemble and eat. It’s so simple to make a delicious sandwich at home for a fraction of the price of eating out.
You could also make a small Thanksgiving dinner at any point in the year, just by whipping together some mashed potatoes, gravy, and adding the turkey. It’s nice having a different type of meat rather than chicken or beef and having different ways to eat it.
Vanessa: January is historically a “no or minimal spend” month in our home, meaning I generally try to use up the food that is already in our pantry and freezer. I encourage everyone to do this throughout the year. It not only saves money, but it also uses up ingredients that might otherwise go bad. Additionally, once the freezer is nearly bare, it’s a great time to do some deep cleaning without the hassle of returning everything back into it.
During my inventory of foods in the deep freezer, I came across this turkey breast from Thanksgiving. I’ve made turkey breasts all sorts of different ways in the past — in the oven, slow cooking in a crock pot, and also in a pressure cooker. Only recently have we ventured into the air fryer for turkey breast. After seeing how effortless and delicious the end result is, you’ll wonder why you aren’t using this cooking method as well.
It’s important to note that the turkey breast that we used was 8 pounds — double the size that this recipe calls for. Due to this fact, the cooking time varied greatly. You will absolutely need to verify the largest size that would work for your air fryer before committing to using this cooking method.
Air fryers also have different settings that should be accounted for. Our default air fryer setting is 400 degrees and doesn’t need to preheat. Since we were cooking at a higher temperature and a longer time for the weight, we put it on the lowest rack (not really an option since it was so big), and started off with 30 minutes, then flipped it to the other side, took the internal temperature, and estimated from there how long it would take to get to 160 degrees.
It does take a while to cook, but when it is done, it is golden brown, crispy on the outside, moist on the inside, and all around delicious. As for the seasoning, you can find any poultry seasoning, or make your own. I personally love rosemary variations with turkey, but opted for a rotisserie seasoning for this one.
Make sure to take advantage of any leftovers for an additional meal. We enjoyed a couple turkey meat pies, but could have also had any turkey soup. If you can’t think of any off the top of your head, take your favorite chicken soup and replace the chicken with turkey. Make your dollar stretch further with creativity using what you’ve already got on hand and enjoy a “no spend” month of your own.
AIR FRYER TURKEY BREAST
4 lb. turkey breast (on the bone with skin)
1 tbsp. olive oil
2 tsp. salt
1/2 tbsp. seasoning
Rub the oil all over the outside of the turkey breast. Season with salt and seasoning, then rub it in.
Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees and cook skin side down for 20 minutes, then turn over and cook until the internal temperature is 160 degrees, about 30-40 more minutes, depending on the size of the turkey breast. Let it rest 10 minutes before carving.