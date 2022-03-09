cabbagesalad0309

Sprinkle the salad with crispy bacon for added crunch.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

This warm cabbage salad bursts with flavor from a tangy Dijon vinaigrette and crispy bacon.

WARM CABBAGE SALAD WITH BACON

3 slices bacon, chopped

3 tbsp. cider vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. whole-grain mustard

1/2 tsp. honey

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

2 tbsp. grapeseed or canola oil

2 medium carrots, sliced

1/2 medium red onion, chopped

4 cups chopped savoy cabbage (1/2 medium head)

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-low heat, stirring often, until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, Dijon mustard, whole-grain mustard, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil.

Transfer the bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon, leaving the fat behind. Increase heat to medium-high and add carrots and onion; cook, stirring often, until starting to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cabbage; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to wilt, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Add the vinaigrette and cook, stirring, until heated through, about 1 minute.

Serve immediately, sprinkled with the bacon.

