EatingWell.com (TNS)
This warm cabbage salad bursts with flavor from a tangy Dijon vinaigrette and crispy bacon.
WARM CABBAGE SALAD WITH BACON
3 slices bacon, chopped
3 tbsp. cider vinegar
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. whole-grain mustard
1/2 tsp. honey
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
2 tbsp. grapeseed or canola oil
2 medium carrots, sliced
1/2 medium red onion, chopped
4 cups chopped savoy cabbage (1/2 medium head)
Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-low heat, stirring often, until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, Dijon mustard, whole-grain mustard, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil.
Transfer the bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon, leaving the fat behind. Increase heat to medium-high and add carrots and onion; cook, stirring often, until starting to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cabbage; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to wilt, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Add the vinaigrette and cook, stirring, until heated through, about 1 minute.
Serve immediately, sprinkled with the bacon.