Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: One of my favorite desserts of all time has to be pies. Apple, pecan, peach, blueberry, cherry, you name it, I’ll eat it. Everyone knows that making an apple pie is no easy job, there’s peeling and cutting the apples, rolling the dough, making the filling, making the topping, all while making it delicious and beautiful. However, this took the stress of all that, and made it easy and fun.
While we peeled our apples by hand, we also have a handy apple peeler that we could’ve used, but since there were two of us, I started making the filling and heated up the stove while she was doing all the dirty work.
Although we made mini tartlets, or pies, you could easily make this into a big pie or tartlet. A tartlet is actually almost the same thing as a pie, however, tartlets are known to be a “pie” crust without the top. A tartlet crust can be made, or substituted with any pastry dough. We used a pre-made pie crust because we were in a time crunch, but when we make these again I would love to make the crust and taste the difference.
Vanessa: We’ve been having fun experimenting with different recipes to make for our holiday gatherings. These apple tartlets with almond crunch are a sure winner.
They are beautiful, delicious, and the perfect portion: great for gifting or sending home with guests if they are too full from the meal. We didn’t have a tart pan, so we opted for a mini pie pan.
Because we used a refrigerated, store bought dough, we had enough left over to make a seventh tartlet. We could have added extra onto the edges to make it go up a bit higher in each of the six mini pie pans. Our seventh mini pie pan that we used has a bottom that pushes up to release the mini pie.
This one was much easier than the pie pans without this feature. I believe building them up a bit higher on the sides would aid in easier release from the pan. We had a little extra dough, so I used a mini cutter to add a fun little shape on top of the dough for garnish.
We used fresh apples as directed in the recipe, however, if you are cutting corners, you can use an apple pie filling and season with the brown sugar and cinnamon. I would highly recommend serving warm with whipped topping or vanilla ice cream on top. I don’t think you can ever go wrong with either of these ingredients.
APPLE TARTLETS WITH ALMOND CRUNCH
Dough
2 cups flour
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. fine sea salt
1 stick unsalted butter, chilled and cut to 1/2-inch chunks
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Apple Filling
2 tbsp. unsalted butter
2 lbs. of tart apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
Almond Topping
6 tbsp. unsalted butter
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup sliced almonds
Make the Crust
Add the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse a few times to combine.
Add the butter and pulse until the butter is mixed in and no larger pieces remain.
Add the eggs and pulse until the dough just comes together to form a ball.
Move the dough to a work surface and briefly knead. Divide the dough into six pieces and form each into a disk. Wrap each one individually in plastic wrap, then refrigerate for two hours (and up to 3 days) before rolling it out for use.
Apple Filling
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the apples and stir in the brown sugar and cinnamon. Reduce the heat to low and cook the apples until they release some liquid. Raise the heat to medium high and cook, stirring regularly, until the apples are done and the excess liquid reduces.
Remove the apples from the heat and let cool. The cooked apples can be refrigerated for up to two days before baking the tarts.
Almond Topping/Baking
Spray a medium bowl with oil and set aside. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and then add the honey and sugar. Bring to a boil over low heat. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the almonds. Pour the almond mixture into the oiled bowl to cool.
Between sheets of parchment paper, roll out a piece of the dough and press it into one of the tart pans. Repeat with the other 5 pieces of dough. Divide the apples evenly among the tart pans. Do not press the apples down. Divide the topping evenly among the tart pans, spooning it on top of the apples.
Place the tarts on a rimmed baking sheet and place the baking sheet on the lowest rung of the oven. Cook at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes, until the topping is bubbly and golden. Cool the tarts on a wire rack. Remove them from the pans before serving.