Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: If someone told me to make something that tasted like heaven, this is what I would make.
This recipe is perfect for summer. It tastes incredibly fresh and healthy while being delicious.
This is a relatively easy dish to make for picnics or small gatherings. The only “hard” part about making it is simply cutting up the fruits, but that’s just time consuming, not difficult.
I had never made tortilla chips before, but this recipe makes me want to make them again. They also were super easy to make, and they came out crispy and perfect for dipping. The combination of chip and sauce was just so delicious, we had to make it healthy.
Vanessa: You know that struggle of getting your kids to eat healthy? It will be a non-issue after you make this delicious apple berry salsa and baked tortilla chips.
What I love about this recipe is that you can eat the salsa as a standalone, or even on top of a bagel or toast.
I’m looking forward to regularly keeping this on-hand while the fruits are in season.
The original recipe called for Granny Smith apples, however, it can be made with just about any apple that you have available, and I won’t mind swapping out the orange for some pineapple.
Just about any addition of fruits, including bananas or blueberries would add some flavor, texture and vibrant color to this dip.
The cinnamon sugar-baked tortilla chips are light, crispy and a much healthier alternative to those with loads of preservatives.
You can make them healthier by omitting the oil and spritzing a little water on instead. We used 10-inch tortilla shells, but could have easily gotten away with smaller ones (or used fewer of them).
It took several batches to get them all baked. However, now that they are finished, we can store them in an airtight container or Ziploc bag and we will have them for several days.
We also tried air frying a batch of the chips, but quickly opted for the oven instead. Cooking the chips in the air fryer was a little inconsistent and took way too long in our opinion.
However, if you are doing a smaller batch, it would be the perfect alternative.
Apple Berry Salsa
2 medium apples
1 pint strawberries, diced
2 kiwi, peeled and diced
1 small orange
2 tbsp. brown sugar
2 tbsp. apple jelly or apricot jam
Peel, core, slice and chop apples.
Add all ingredients into a medium bowl. Mix gently. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Baked Tortilla Chips
8 flour tortillas
Oil for spritzing
Cinnamon sugar for sprinkling
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Use a pizza cutter to cut each tortilla into eight wedges.
Arrange them on a single layer on a baking sheet. Spritz with oil and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake 8-10 minutes or until edges are slightly browned and crisp.
Remove from pan; cool completely.