Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Fall is by far my favorite time of the year.
When I think of fall, I imagine the delicious smell of pumpkin spice, apples, and cinnamon. This recipe has at least 2/3 of what I associate with fall.
By no means is this recipe healthy, but it is so delicious you forget about the calorie intake. The inside is perfectly moist and bursts with flavor instantly. The cream cheese filling is deliciously creamy and distributes the cinnamon flavor throughout.
Along with the current filling, apple jelly would taste super yummy in the muffin. No doubt about it, this would be a hit at a Halloween party, fall picnic, or gathering. However, if you decide to make it for an event, be prepared to go home with no leftovers.
There’s not much to say except this is a perfectly easy and delicious dessert that anyone can help with and everyone will love. This recipe is our new favorite fall dessert and we plan to make it again soon.
Vanessa: One of my friends posted pictures of this recipe that she concocted and I knew that we needed to make these apple cider muffins.
I was a little mortified to see the amount of sugar both in the muffins as well as the icing, but after tasting them, I knew that we wouldn’t be able to skip out or lessen this ingredient. If you are concerned as well, I would suggest substituting the muffin ingredients for an easy spice or yellow cake box mix. You would need to do a little research to see how to incorporate the apple sauce using this method, but it’s totally possible and the applesauce makes it so moist and delicious.
I have to be honest, going into this I had never filled a cupcake or muffin, and didn’t have the slightest idea how to do it. Turns out, it’s incredibly easy (and kind of fun). Just poke the tip of the piping bag into the muffin about 2/3 of the way down and squeeze out the icing.
The muffin will start to puff out and slightly come out the top. We had some of the icing leftover, which will be very tasty as a spread on cinnamon raisin bagels, graham crackers, or as a topping on ice cream. You could probably incorporate it into a tub of whipped topping to create a fall-flavored ice box cake as well.
Serve these muffins with a cup of warm apple cider and you’ll have the making of a perfect evening around a campfire when the temperatures start to drop.
APPLE CIDER MUFFINS WITH APPLE BUTTER CREAM CHEESE FILLING
Muffins
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
1 cup applesauce
1 tbsp. cinnamon
1 1/2 cups flour
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
Filling
4 oz. cream cheese
2 tbsp. butter
1 pound powdered sugar
2 tbsp. apple butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray liners in a cupcake or muffin pan with oil.
For the muffins, mix wet ingredients, then add the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Evenly divide into pan wells.
Bake for 10-20 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out dry.
For the filling, mix the ingredients together, insert into a piping bag, then pipe icing into the muffins.