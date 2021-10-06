Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I love fruit, especially apples, and I love carbs. This recipe perfectly incorporates both apples and carbs.
If you want a super easy and simple recipe, this one isn’t for you, but I have a few tips that may make this recipe easier.
The dough was the most difficult part because it was so hard to mold and it was so sticky. To prevent it from being quite so sticky, we added flour to the table and around the surface of the dough and rolled it out into a square instead of a circle. You could also just skip the homemade dough and simply get pre-packaged pie dough and wrap the apples up that way.
This dessert would taste delicious topped off with ice cream and whipped cream. I can’t wait to eat this the whole fall and winter season.
Vanessa: This is the perfect season for apple picking, so we experienced this adventure for the first time recently and stocked up on a variety of apples for all sorts of baking.
We’ve never made apple dumplings before, but I was told that the jonagold apples we picked would be perfect for dumplings. A few alternatives that are known for baking that you could use are Granny Smith, cortland, or honeycrisp. The initial prep work of this recipe was fairly easy, however we hit a roadblock when our apple peeler/corer started acting up, so we had to resort to the old-fashioned way of peeling the apples with a knife, then coring them or vice versa.
This took more time than we had anticipated, but someone with more skill would make light of the task of peeling the apples. Kaitlyn did a much better job than I did with rolling out the dough and wrapping the apples. She found the right consistency and sizing of the dough that wrapped perfectly and stayed on beautifully while cooking.
Next time I make these, I will likely cheat and use the pre-packaged dough or make it ahead of time so it has time to sit and dry out a little. The sauce tastes and smells amazing.
For an extra fun zing, add caramel sauce to the core opening. It will ooze out and envelope each bite for a delightful surprise. I anticipate making several batches of these up while the apples are in season to freeze so that we can enjoy them after the temperature dips. They can be frozen for up to two to four months, then rebaked to reheat. They also make nice gifts for loved ones with a sweet tooth.
APPLE DUMPLINGS
Dough:
2 cups flour
2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
2/3 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup milk
6 apples, peeled and cored
Sauce:
2 cups brown sugar
2 cups water
1/4 cup butter
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Mix in the butter, then add in the milk and mix until a soft dough forms.
Divide the dough into 6 balls.
Roll out each ball of dough on a floured surface. Place an apple in the center of each piece of dough. Fold the dough around the apple and press it together to form a ball.
Spritz a 9 by 13 inch pan or one of comparable size with oil. Add the apples to the pan.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, combine the brown sugar, water, butter and cinnamon. Heat it just until it barely starts to boil, stirring often.
Pour the mixture over the dumplings.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes, or until the apples are soft and the dough is golden brown. Baste the dumplings with the syrup several times during baking if you prefer.