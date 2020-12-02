Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: This was definitely a different type of recipe than those we have tried before.
It was quite simple, and quick to prepare and make.
The only part of the recipe that actually took time was boiling the water for the noodles and making the peanut sauce. However, you could speed it up by making the noodles in the microwave, though we’ve never cooked rice noodles before, so I’m not certain how this would turn out.
You could also add some more ingredients to it such as additional sliced carrots or even peas. But the recipe was still good without the extra vegetables.
I definitely think we will be adding this to our list of recipes to make throughout the week. Or we could mix and match this recipe with some others by adding the peanut sauce to another recipe or adding the noodles to something else, the possibilities are endless.
Vanessa: ’Tis the season for holiday food, cookies and baked goods galore.
If you are like me, perhaps your waistline is reminding you to cut the sweets and carbs.
This Asian peanut noodles with chicken recipe is a refreshing change from heavy Thanksgiving dishes, and adds new flavors and textures that you may be craving these days.
I am a huge fan of Thai food, but can’t handle a lot of spiciness, so we omitted the sriracha chili sauce. It was delicious without it.
Because we’ve never made rice noodles before (and because we very rarely boil noodles to begin with in our home), we feel like they may have been a little over cooked after boiling for 10 minutes. Next time we will pay a bit more attention to the noodles so they aren’t as sticky and will hopefully be closer to the texture that we get at restaurants.
One change we will make for the future is to save some of the peanut sauce to drizzle over the top of the entire dish, to make the presentation more appealing, and to coat the chicken a bit. You can also garnish with cilantro or chopped green onions to add a pop of color.
Overall, I found this recipe to be amazing. We more than doubled the recipe so that we will have leftovers for a meal or two. Some of the cooking times were a bit longer by doing this, but not by much. We had the majority of the ingredients for this recipe on hand, so when you consider the cost of buying this for take out, it was cheap in comparison.
Asian Peanut Noodles
with Chicken
Sauce:
1 cup chicken broth
5 tbsp. smooth peanut butter
1 tbsp. Sriracha chili sauce
2 tbsp. honey
2 tbsp. soy sauce
1 tbsp. freshly grated ginger
2 cloves garlic, pressed
Chicken:
1 lb chicken breasts, sliced into strips
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tbsp. Sriracha chili sauce, to taste
1 tbsp. lime juice
4 cloves garlic, pressed
1 tbsp. freshly grated ginger
1 tbsp. soy sauce
1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
8 oz. rice noodles
1 1/4 cups shredded broccoli slaw
2 tbsp. chopped peanuts
Sauce: Combine 1 cup chicken broth, peanut butter, sriracha, honey, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, ginger, and 3 cloves pressed garlic into a small saucepan and simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until the sauce becomes smooth and well-blended, about 5-10 minutes. Set aside.
Boil water for the noodles, and cook pasta according to the package instructions.
Season chicken with the salt and pepper, sriracha, lime, garlic, ginger, and soy sauce.
Heat a large skillet or wok until hot. Add sesame oil and saute chicken on high heat until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
Add 2 cloves of pressed garlic, broccoli slaw and salt, then saute until tender crisp, about 1-2 minutes.
Drain the noodles and toss with the peanut sauce and additional chicken broth, as needed, to loosen the sauce. Add the broccoli slaw and chicken to the noodles. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts.