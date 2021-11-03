Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Banana bread is a classic treat dating back to the 18th century. This recipe was overall effortless to put together. Use a few ingredients, pop it in the oven, and boom it’s done.
For the bananas, we used four medium-sized bananas and crushed them in a small bowl and it was exactly 2 cups. You can bake these in just about anything. I’ve made this before in a mug, bread pan, muffin pan, mason jars, etc.
While it’s super easy to make, it’s a bit time consuming due to the bake time, but that’s all that would be “wrong” with it. I wouldn’t change anything about the recipe. I could eat this at any point in the day: dessert, breakfast, snack, really anytime. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
Vanessa: I can’t even believe this is the first time I’ve ever made banana bread, mainly because we never have leftover bananas in our home.
This recipe is pretty easy, and includes ingredients that we already had on hand. We decided to make the mini breads both in mason jars and a muffin tin. We found that the muffin tin’s bread was ready in half the time. The mason jars did take about 40 minutes.
If you are short on time, use another option for baking. However, the mason jars are a great idea for a convenient grab-and-go snack or for gifting. When refrigerated, they will stay fresh for about a week. If frozen, they will last about a month. I look forward to popping one in the microwave, then eating with a tiny dab of butter.
Next time we make these, I plan to add some protein powder to the batter so it will be a more filling in between snack or breakfast option.
BANANA BREAD IN A JAR
2/3 cup shortening
2 cups granulated sugar
4 eggs
2 cups over-ripe bananas mashed
2/3 cup water
3 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground cloves
2/3 cup pecans chopped
12 half pint (8-ounce) jars with lids
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Place the jars on a large baking sheet and grease with non-stick cooking spray; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, cream the shortening and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, bananas and water until well combined.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and cloves.
Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture a cup at a time until all combined, mixing well between each addition. Fold in the pecans.
Use a small measuring cup to scoop the batter into the jars, filling about halfway full. Wipe off drips of batter from the sides of the jars before baking.
Bake the jars (without the lids) on the baking sheet for 40-45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
While the bread is baking, sterilize the lids and rings by submerging in a pot of boiling water for several minutes. Allow the lids to cool to room temperature before the bread is finished baking.
Remove the jars from the oven and immediately place the lids on top and screw on the rings close. The jars will seal as the bread cools down. If the bread has risen above the top of the jars, just press it down with the lid as you close it.
Cool the bread to room temperature and serve immediately or store the banana bread jars in the refrigerator for up to a week or eat when cooled.