Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Everyone goes on diets for a few months during the new year and eventually gets bored of it.
It’s a tradition in itself to make a resolution and break it, it seems.
However, this will not be a one-and-done recipe. It was so easy and delicious, that we may just cut out regular ice cream to save some money and calories.
This recipe was overall super cheap, and it didn’t disappoint. It’s easy to customize, for example, you could add different fruits for another healthy option, or you could add different toppings such as nuts or candies, or you could even add in some vanilla extract or cocoa to mask the banana taste.
There’s no doubt we will be making this in about two more days because it probably won’t even last the night.
Vanessa: Kaitlyn has made ‘nice’ cream before and was very excited to do it again.
I had never had it, but like millions of people across the globe, the holiday season and all of the fattening deliciousness that it had to offer has made our family resigned to making a better effort to eat healthier.
I could not believe how easy and cheap this alternative to ice cream was.
Bananas are always a staple on our grocery list, so buying extra this week was no problem at all. If you want to make this recipe healthier, just skip the peanut butter cups and enjoy the plain banana nice cream.
I’m certain that the next time we make this recipe, we will likely double it.
Using four bananas, we were able to get about 4 servings.
The most time-consuming part is waiting for the bananas to freeze, so this would ensure having extras without the wait.
Probably the thing I love most about this banana nice cream is the consistency.
Soft-serve ice cream is something we normally have to go out to enjoy. This recipe gives you an option to make it at home.
As fresh fruits come into season within the next several months (driving down prices), we’ll be trying out a plethora of new flavors.
Peanut Butter Cup Banana Nice Cream
4 bananas
1 tbsp. milk
4 peanut butter cups, chopped into pieces
Peanut butter for drizzling (optional)
Peel and quarter the bananas, and freeze.
Place frozen banana pieces and milk in a high-powered blender and blend for 1-3 minutes.
Transfer to a bowl and fold in peanut butter cup pieces.
If desired, warm up peanut butter for drizzling.