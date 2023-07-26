I tasted a real Basque country dinner when sommelier Mikel Garaizabal recently visited Miami. He told me that they only serve fresh ingredients with lots of vegetables and rarely add pasta or rice to the meal. He served a typical dish of fresh cooked cod with a salsa verde. It’s a classic Basque sauce made with garlic, white wine, fish stock and lots of parsley. The fish is sautéed and the sauce is made in the same skillet. So there’s only one pan to clean. I created this quick dinner based on the Basque flavors we enjoyed.
Romaine lettuce leaves topped with olives and pepperoncini peppers completes the meal.
I used bought clam juice from the market as a substitute for fish stock in the recipe.
If you prefer to leave the wine out, just add another 1/2 cup clam juice instead.
You can use any type of lettuce and pickled peppers for the salad.
BASQUE COD WITH SALSA VERDE
2 Tbsp. flour, divided use
3/4 cod fish fillets
2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided use
3 tsp. minced garlic
1/2 cup clam juice
1/2 cup white wine
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 slices whole wheat baguette
2 cups romaine lettuce leaves torn into small pieces
6 green pitted olives
1/2 cup sliced pepperoncini
2 Tbsp. reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Place 1 tablespoon flour on a plate. Add the cod fillets and coat both sides with the flour. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cod and sauté 2 minutes. Carefully turn fillets over and sauté another 3 minutes. A thermometer should read 130 degrees Fahrenheit.
Remove the cod to two dinner plates. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and garlic to the skillet. Saute about 30 seconds. The garlic should be golden not burned. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon flour and mix until it is absorbed. Add the clam juice, white wine and parsley to the skillet. Stir until the sauce thickens. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Spoon the sauce over the fish fillets. Place 2 cups lettuce leaves on the side of each plate. Top the lettuce with the olives and pepperoncini peppers. Drizzle the salad dressing over the lettuce. Serve with the sliced whole wheat baguette.