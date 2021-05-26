Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I have always been a huge fan of muffins and this recipe perfected them. I love fruit and I will give any excuse to add them to any recipe.
For our muffins, we used blueberries and strawberries, but you could use any one you like. If you’re not a huge fan of fruits you could also just leave them out or you could alter the recipe to a different type of muffin by adding in brown sugar or cinnamon.
Although it was a very simple recipe to make, it did take a bit of time for baking.
This is perfect for people who don’t have a whole lot of time in the morning for breakfast so it’s easy to grab and go. I can confidently say we will be making these all the time and they won’t be around long.
Vanessa: These berry muffins taste like summer to me. I love the versatility of featuring whichever fruits you prefer.
Like Kaitlyn mentioned, we used blueberries and strawberries, and the only edit that I would consider the next time is a little lemon zest to complement the blueberry flavor.
I’m looking forward to fresh peaches. We’ve already got big plans for making a bigger batch in the future. Though we haven’t tried it yet, I’d imagine that they can be frozen, then reheated in the microwave.
If you’d like to make these a more filling grab-and-go for breakfast, consider adding protein powder to the batter. Not really a breakfast fan? Not a problem! These will also serve as a tasty dessert for any other meal … or just for a delightful snack. Warm them and serve with ice cream or frozen whipped topping for a dreamy blend of flavors and textures.
Berry Muffins
Muffins:
1 cup flour
6 tbsp. sugar
6 tbsp .butter, melted
1 egg
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 cup of buttermilk (or 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 tbsp. vinegar)
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3/4 cup berries, chopped if needed
Crumble:
2 tbsp. butter, slightly softened
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup sugar
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Mix all dry ingredients for the muffins and mix until combined. Then add the wet ingredients and mix. When smooth, add the berries and fold into the batter. If using milk and vinegar, mix and let it sit for 10 minutes before adding to the batter.
Spray cupcake liners with non-stick spray, and evenly divide the batter into the 12 wells.
For the crumble, add all of the ingredients to a small bowl, and mix with a fork until a coarse consistency is reached. Top the batter with the crumble. Bake at 400 for 14 minutes, then reduce temperature to 350 and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool on a cooling rack or enjoy warm.