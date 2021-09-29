Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I play sports just about all year around, which means we travel a lot and have quite a few early mornings and long days.
When those early mornings occur, no one has the energy or time to make something extravagant for breakfast, so we just take whatever and go. This recipe is perfect for those busy mornings where you have no time, but want to grab something filling and delicious.
This recipe is incredibly easy to substitute ingredients in and out of — like changing up the walnuts to be almonds, pecans, macadamia nuts, etc. or substituting the blueberries for other berries like strawberries, raspberries, cherries, etc. Other than the baking time, it was incredibly easy to make and prepare.
Vanessa: When I saw “breakfast bar” in the recipe title, I was hooked. I’ve been looking for a recipe that we can make for a quick, healthy-ish breakfast.
There are a few alterations that can be made to this recipe to not only fit your tastes, but also to meet your special dietary needs. Oat flour is a gluten-free ingredient that offers more nutritional benefits than white flour, since it includes the nutrition of whole grains. It also includes protein.
To make oat flour, just grind 1 cup of whole oats in a food processor. Additionally, depending on the season, fresh fruit may be difficult or expensive to purchase. Frozen fruit can be used instead as needed.
The milk may also be switched up to accommodate dairy allergies. We decided to double the recipe so that it would last a little longer with our family. Unfortunately, a 9 by 13-inch pan wasn’t big enough, and it ended up more like a cake than a breakfast bar, however it was still very delicious.
If you choose to double it like we did, you can also drop the batter into cupcake liners for even easier eating on the go without the mess.
BLUEBERRY OATMEAL BREAKFAST BARS
1 cup oats
1 cup flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 cup milk
2 eggs
1/4 cup melted butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup blueberries
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1/3 cup shredded coconut
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch square pan.
Combine oats, flour, brown sugar, salt and baking soda in a bowl. Stir in milk, eggs, butter and vanilla extra until well combined. Fold in blueberries and walnuts. Spread mixture into the baking pan. Top with shredded coconut.
Bake until the edges are golden and the coconut is brown, about 35 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before cutting.