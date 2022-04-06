Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I absolutely loved this breakfast casserole, and not only because it was delicious. Breakfast foods are one of the best things to make because they are perfect at any point in the day.
I think the best part about this recipe was the simplicity, all you had to do was throw a few things into a cooker and it’s done in no time. I don’t enjoy making recipes that take forever to prep and cook. I love simple recipes that are quick because I’m so impatient about waiting for food, so this one is perfect for me.
This is great for occasions like picnics, brunches, breakfast for dinner or breakfast for lunch because it is filling and has protein with the meat and it is also a delicious and nostalgic breakfast food. You can really never go wrong with breakfast foods because they’re so versatile and easy to make. I hardly know any breakfast foods that are incredibly difficult to make and this is one of the delicious and easy ones.
Vanessa: This pressure cooker breakfast casserole checks every box you could be looking for as far as breakfast recipes go. It takes about 40-45 minutes from start to finish and can be as involved or as easy as you’d like it to be.
For convenience, we took all the shortcuts possible because, let’s face it, many of us are on a time crunch most days. Not only did we use precooked frozen sausage links, but elected to use hash browns with onions and peppers already in them. If you keep fresh on hand, you can use those instead.
We did grate our own cheese, but that’s another way that one could save prep time. You could use thawed raw sausage, but brown it prior, as the 20 minute cook time will not be enough to fully cook the meat.
As you fill the cooking vessel (such as a pressure cooker sized fluted pan or pan insert), adjust the measurements of the ingredients to make sure they fit. This is especially important with the hash brown/meat/vegetable ratio. It is very important to remember to add the foil. Skip it and the condensation from the water in the pressure cooker will make the casserole soggy.
We flipped the casserole into a serving bowl that was warm, added the cheese on top, then covered it with a lid to help the cheese melt. It worked beautifully. You could also flip it onto an oven or microwave safe dish and warm it for a minute or two to get the same result. Want to switch it up? Try ham or mix and match your favorite toppings and seasonings. Enjoy!
PRESSURE COOKER BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
Oil for spritzing
1 cup of water
3 cups hash brown, thawed
6-8 oz. fully cooked sausage links or patties, chopped
6 eggs
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
8 oz. cheddar cheese, grated
Optional toppings:
Peppers
Onions
Mushrooms
Add 1 cup of water to inner pot of pressure cooker. Add a trivet to lift the cooking vessel out of the water.
Lightly spritz the bottom of a fluted pan or dish designed to fit in a pressure cooker with oil. Cover the bottom of the pan with the thawed hash browns. Sprinkle the sausage over the hash browns.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt and pepper until well combined, then pour over the hash browns and sausage. Cover with half of the cheese.
Cover the pan with foil. Lower into the pressure cooker.
Cook on high pressure for 20 minutes.
Allow pressure to naturally release for 5 minutes, then do a quick release.
Top with the remaining cheese and serve.