Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I’m certainly a huge fan of breakfast for dinner, brunch and breakfast, and this recipe displays breakfast in every way possible.
It’s super filling due to the meat and eggs in it, it’s delicious and my favorite part is that it’s super easy to make. We were able to prepare everything together in the span of time that it took the oven to preheat.
You probably already have most of the ingredients used except perhaps the hash browns, so you don’t really have to buy anything special to make this.
It’s great for busy people who don’t have time to make a good breakfast and are on the go. We love making breakfast ahead of time so we can still eat well in the morning without the hassle of actually making something in the morning, which this recipe is perfect for.
Vanessa: This breakfast casserole is a great make-ahead meal that will add variety to your breakfast routine and will leave your family drooling for more.
What’s so easy about it is that you can either fully bake it the night before, or mix up all the ingredients to toss in the oven in the morning if you are an early riser. If you are like us, mornings are a hectic blur, so the first option is our method of choice.
This recipe is also incredibly versatile to fit your budget, tastes and ingredients on hand. The meat can include virtually any of your favorite type. You could use cubed ham, leftover ham from dinner, or (like we used) sliced deli ham. Mix it up by subbing out sliced turkey breast or loose sausage.
I really love hash browns, so I would either add another 3 cups or skip the shredded ones and opt for the patties, then just line the bottom of the pan.
If you’d like to add some vegetables to the mix, add them in the layer with the meat and cheese. Include some of your favorites like diced bell peppers or fresh spinach. I’ve also been known to add protein or veggie powder to dishes like this to give them an extra boost of the ingredients that I feel is lacking.
You can also put your own twist on the cheese, we used cheddar, but Monterey Jack or something else would work just as well. One other tip that can take easy breakfast to another level is making this in cupcake or muffin liners for individual servings. Just divide all the ingredients, make ahead and freeze for a grab-and-go that can be reheated very quickly in the microwave.
BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
3 cups frozen shredded hash browns
8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup cooked ham
1/4 cup green onion, chopped
4 eggs, well beaten
12-oz. can evaporated milk
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spritz a 9 by 12 inch pan with oil. Spread hash browns evenly on the bottom of the pan.
Add the cheese, ham and potatoes on top of the hash browns.
In a medium bowl, combine milk, eggs and seasonings. Pour over the rest of the ingredients. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes until set.