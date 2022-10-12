Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day, and with a recipe like this one, it’s truly justified. This recipe is easy, quick to pull together, low maintenance, and most importantly, it’s incredibly delicious.
I’m a huge sucker for crescent rolls, especially in breakfast foods. With the fluffy eggs and creamy cheese, the crunch of the croissants just elevates the meal. We’ve made this meal a few times before and we’ve taken it to brunches and family gatherings and it’s always been a huge hit.
This recipe makes quite a bit of food, so there’s occasionally leftovers that you can throw in the fridge for a later date. While it’s easy to keep eating, this recipe is super filling and it’s not too unhealthy because there are greens involved, not to mention the eggs.
As I’ve mentioned, we’ve made this meal before, and we’re definitely not going to stop making it.
Vanessa: Whether you are in the mood for a filling breakfast or breakfast for dinner, this breakfast ring is one that the whole family will enjoy.
While there is an ingredient list, it is so easy to customize with whatever you’ve got in the fridge, freezer or garden. We usually have spinach, cooked and crumbled bacon, and chopped onions and peppers in the freezer that we would add into the mixture. You can also swap out the sausage for either bacon or ham, if desired.
We ended up using a tablespoon of onion seasoning instead of fresh onion this time. If you choose to cook the egg mixture as you normally would in a fry or saute pan, you absolutely can. Preparing it in the microwave cuts some time and attention out of the recipe.
I will note that we’ve had issues this time, as well as in the past, with store brand crescent rolls. They aren’t formed as nicely as the name brand rolls and take a bit of maneuvering to get them to resemble the triangles that they should have been. For the cost difference, we deal with it.
You can save some time by purchasing pre-shredded cheese, but it just isn’t the same as grating it yourself. Skip the preservatives and opt for the cheese that will melt and taste better by purchasing a block. Grate it all at once and store the rest for an option that is just as easy as bagged, pre-shredded cheese later.
BREAKFAST RING
11 eggs, divided
1/4 cup half & half
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
2 bell peppers
4 green onions
12 links fully cooked breakfast sausage
2 cups colby jack or cheddar cheese, shredded
1 tsp. olive oil
2 packages (8 oz. each) crescent rolls
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a microwave safe bowl, whisk 10 of the eggs with the half & half, salt and pepper.
Dice the bell peppers and onions, and chop the sausage. Transfer to the bowl.
Microwave the mixture, uncovered, on high for 6 minutes. Remove from the microwave and stir to break up the eggs. Microwave for 3 minutes, then stir. Microwave for 2 minutes, then stir. Set aside to cool slightly.
Brush oil onto a round baking stone.
Separate the crescent rolls into 16 triangles. Arrange the triangles on the stone with the wide ends in the center, slightly overlapping. There should be a 5 inch opening in the center. The narrow ends of the dough will hang off the edge of the stone.
Use a roller to flatten the wide ends of the dough. Scoop the egg mixture over the wider sides of the dough in a circle. Sprinkle the cheese over the eggs.
Pull the narrow ends of the dough over the filling and tuck the points under the dough to form a ring.
Separate the last egg and add 1/2 tsp of water to the yolk; mix. Brush the top of the ring with egg wash. Bake for 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown.