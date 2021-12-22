Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I’ve made it very obvious how lazy we can be with food and how it can still turn out delicious. This recipe perfectly matches that description.
By now, we’ve mastered the art of making food in a hotel room while on vacation with no microwave. We’ve practically been living off these breakfast sandwiches for over a week and I’m definitely not complaining about it.
We started out by making the sandwiches with English muffins and when we ran out of those, we turned to bagels. At one point, we ran out of eggs and just toasted the bagels and topped them with cream cheese. We started off with cooking the egg, then toasting everything together, but that was very difficult to do because it wouldn’t toast everything completely.
Instead, we toasted the bottom of the bagel and added the cheese, so the cheese would melt, cooked the egg and put it on top of the cheese to finish the melting. We then toasted the top of the bagel to add on top and eat, which was the perfect way to make them.
Other things you could make in the mini waffle maker would obviously be waffles, cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, or even tater tots to make hash browns. You really can’t go wrong with a good breakfast sandwich.
Vanessa: At some point or another, I’m sure many of us have been in a situation where we would love to eat as cheaply as possible, but the amenities just aren’t available. This has been our experience recently while on vacation.
I cringe at the thought of paying so much money for a filling breakfast, when we could make it ourselves for a mere fraction of the price. With a little planning, it can be done. The hotel we stayed at didn’t offer a microwave, so we had to get creative. Many big stores sell a mini waffle maker that plugs in and is the perfect size for an individual waffle or English muffin.
This makes a terrific travel companion and can be used for a plethora of meals on the go, without taking up much space or costing a small fortune. We’ve included the recipe for the breakfast sandwiches that we’ve been making, but it’s so customizable. You can do hot ham and cheese for lunch, or even grilled cheese.
Since the refrigerator space at the hotel was also very limited, we skipped the butter for toasting, and opted for butter flavored non-stick spray instead. It served as non-stick, and as the flavor that we desired.
This little appliance has become such a hit with our family that we’ve started thinking of other places we can take it to make our lives a little easier. It’s also very convenient for kids who may want to cook up their own breakfast, but aren’t able to use the stove to prepare an egg or college students who want a little variation in the meals that they can prepare in their dorm room.
CHEESY BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Choice of bread/english muffin bagel/croissant
Choice of deli meat/Canadian bacon
Slice of cheese
Egg
Preheat mini waffle maker. Spray with non-stick spray.
Toast the bottom half of the bread until lightly toasted. Remove from the waffle maker and add the cheese to the bread.
Add the egg to the waffle maker and cook to desired doneness. Remove from the waffle maker and add on top of the cheese. Add 1-2 slices of deli meat or Canadian bacon.
Respray the waffle maker with the non-stick spray. Toast the remaining top piece of bread.