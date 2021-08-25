Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I’m a huge breakfast person, but sometimes eating the same thing over and over again gets boring. Let’s face it, eating breakfast out, even from fast food, can get expensive. One sandwich alone would cost about $3, which adds up in the end.
After doing the math, one of these sandwiches would cost around $1.13 and that’s after doubling the recipe. This recipe is overall delicious and cost-efficient.
While this recipe is pretty easy, it’s worth noting to use the 9 by 13 inch pan. We didn’t and suffered the consequences of eggs on the bottom of our oven and down the whole oven door.
If you don’t want to add the Canadian bacon, you could also substitute that for ham, regular bacon, sausage or really any meat you would put in a breakfast sandwich. This recipe is incredibly convenient for families who want to eat something filling and quick in the morning.
I’ll for sure be eating these in the morning.
Vanessa: Back to school season is upon us, and with it come crazy schedules and trying to get everyone out the door on time in the morning. I’ve always believed in “working smarter, not harder,” so freezer meals have been a natural go-to for our family.
After a long day, there is no greater feeling than coming home to a hot meal, ready for plating. But what can be done to ease the stress of the morning madness? More freezer meal ideas.
We decided to turn to breakfast sandwiches that can be heated quickly and either eaten at home or easily on the go. You can experiment and change these up with different meats, cheeses, or even different variations of the eggs — add any of your favorite veggies to add texture, flavor, or variety.
Kaitlyn also thought that bagels would be a good substitute for the English muffins, you may just need to edit the reheat time for a thicker top and bottom. As she mentioned, we doubled the recipe when we made these. Again, work smarter, not harder.
Since we already had the ingredients out, it was easy to prep it all at once. If you’ve got multiple people in your family, you’ll want extras on hand, if only to save you from making them again so soon. We opted for a sheet pan to cook the eggs, but will not make that error again. The pan for the doubled recipe was heavy and the sides were too low to contain the sloshing egg mixture.
Learn from us and save yourself an afternoon of deep cleaning your oven unless, of course, you’d like a reason to do it anyway.
MAKE-AHEAD BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Oil for spritzing
10 eggs
1 cup milk
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
6 slices of Canadian bacon
4 tbsp. butter, melted
6 English muffins
6 slices cheddar cheese
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Add the eggs, milk, salt and pepper to a medium bowl. Whisk until well combined.
Lightly spritz a 9 by 13 inch pan with oil. Add the egg mixture.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, until firm.
Slice the English muffins and place on a large baking sheet. Brush butter evenly over the top of each slice and bake for 5-8 minutes, or until crisp and lightly toasted.
Cut the baked eggs into 6 equal pieces.
Assemble the sandwiches. Bottom half of the English muffin, then egg, Canadian bacon, slice of cheese and top of the muffin.
Dampen 6 paper towels, wring out the excess water, and wrap each breakfast sandwich. Then wrap in wax paper. Place in a freezer bag, and freeze for up to one month.
To heat, remove the sandwich from the wax paper, but leave it wrapped loosely in the paper towel. Microwave for 1.5 minutes, flip, then another 1.5 minutes, as needed.