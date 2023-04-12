Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern Clinton, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster Counties. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY...25 to 35 percent. * MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES...Mid 70s to lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Rapid wildfire growth and spread expected. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire. &&