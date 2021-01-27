This creative broccoli salad combines veggies, fruits, nuts and dairy with a crumbling of turkey bacon for a delightful side dish that everyone will enjoy. It’s the perfect make-ahead meal that can store in the fridge for up to three days and I swear, it gets even tastier with a little bit of time.
What really makes this broccoli salad great is the tart and sweet Greek yogurt dressing brightened up with a splash of apple cider vinegar. And, of course, crunchy turkey bacon takes any dish to the next delicious level.
If you wanted to make a more decadent version, feel free to use mayonnaise and real bacon instead, or save some time by using pre-cooked bacon bits usually found in the salad aisle.
If you’re going to make ahead, hold off on adding the bacon, apple chips, and almonds or you’ll lose the crunch. Sprinkle on top or stir in when ready to serve.
BEST BROCCOLI SALAD
8-10 cups broccoli florets (about 2 1/2-3 pounds)
5-6 cups seedless red grapes, halved
1 rib of celery, chopped
5 green onions, sliced
2 cups low-fat plain Greek yogurt
1/2 cup sugar
2 tbsp. cider vinegar
1 cup sliced almonds
1 1/2 cups apple chips, broken in pieces
1/2 pound turkey bacon, cooked and crumbled
In a large bowl, add florets, grapes, celery and green onion.
In a small bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, vinegar and sugar to make the dressing.
Pour dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat.
Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight. When ready to serve, add in turkey bacon, apple chips and almonds and stir.