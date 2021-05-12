EatingWell.com (TNS)
Crunchy broccoli slaw — available in most supermarkets near the other coleslaw mixes — is the secret to making this Thai noodle recipe super-fast.
If you have the time and want to make your own broccoli slaw, shred broccoli stems through the large holes of a box grater.
Making the pork patties while the water for the noodles comes to a boil ensures the pork and noodles will be done at the same time.
PORK & BROCCOLI THAI NOODLE SALAD
8 ounces wide rice noodles
1 pound lean ground pork
2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint, divided
6 tsp. fish sauce, divided
2 tbsp. sweet red chili sauce
2 tbsp. lime juice
1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil
1 (12-oz.) bag broccoli slaw
Lime wedges for serving
Bring 5 cups water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add noodles and cook, stirring frequently, until just tender, 4 to 6 minutes, or according to package directions. Drain, rinse well with cold water and let stand in the colander to drain.
Meanwhile, combine pork, 1 tablespoon mint and 2 teaspoons fish sauce in a bowl. Form the mixture into eight 3-inch patties.
Heat a large grill pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Coat with cooking spray, add the patties, partially cover and cook for 3 minutes. Turn over and cook for 3 minutes, then turn back over and cook on the first side again until cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes more.
Combine the remaining 4 teaspoons fish sauce, the chili sauce, lime juice and sesame oil in a large bowl. Add the rice noodles and broccoli slaw and gently toss until well combined. Serve the pork patties on the noodles, sprinkled with the remaining 1 tablespoon mint. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.
Tasty tipsTo make your own lean option for ground pork, choose a lean cut, such as loin or tenderloin. Cut into pieces and then pulse in a food processor until uniformly ground (being careful not to overprocess, turning the meat into mush). Or ask your butcher to grind it for you.
Dried wide rice noodles are sometimes labeled as “Pad Thai noodles” or “straight-cut.”