To say buffalo chicken dip is addicting is an understatement. I’m not sure I’ve ever been to a potluck where the buffalo chicken dip didn’t all go fast. I feel confident saying that any one of us well-meaning health conscious adults, would sit down and eat an entire tray of buffalo chicken dip if it weren’t for judgement.
That same love extends to this delicious buffalo chicken pasta salad. In fact, it’s even better as a summer barbecue side dish than the real deal dip because it’s cold and refreshing. The contrast between this dish and the foods hot off the grill create a perfect balance. Add a big scoop to your plate along with baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon and potato salad.
This buffalo chicken pasta salad is creamy yet, has a kick of heat and juicy, crunchy veggies. It’s so good, you’ll be asked to bring it to every party. If you’re like me, you’ll make an extra pan to keep at home all for yourself.
This recipe doesn’t take much work, but here are a few tips:
Cook pasta ahead of time. It will need at least 20 minutes to cool before you can combine it with other ingredients.
If you’re not a fan of blue cheese, feel free to leave it off. It will be just as delicious.
You could cook up your own chicken breasts, but for times sake, I usually pick up a grocery store rotisserie chicken and shred the meat.
This side dish can be served right away, but the flavors really blend if you can let it sit refrigerated for a few hours before serving.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PASTA SALAD
12 ounces rotini pasta, cooked al dente (or any bite-sized pasta of your choice), cooled
5.3 ounces nonfat plain greek yogurt
1/2 cup lite Ranch salad dressing
2/3 cup buffalo sauce (start with 1/2 cup hot sauce if you can’t find buffalo sauce)
Around 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
2 cups cherry tomatos, halved
2 stalks celery, chopped
1/2 cup red onion, diced
2-3 ounces blue cheese crumbles, optional and more for topping
In a large serving bowl, add greek yogurt, ranch and buffalo sauce. Stir until combined.
Add cooled pasta and toss until well coated.
Add remaining ingredients and stir until combined.
Cover and store in fridge for a few hours before serving. Sprinkle on more blue cheese before serving if desired.