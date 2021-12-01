Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: We’re all about easy and delicious recipes, and this recipe checks off both of those boxes. This baked caramel apple cheesecake dip would be perfect for gatherings in need of a dessert. It tastes exactly like apple cheesecake without the crust and I love it.
The only adjustment I would make is to chop up the apples to make it easier to dip and snack on. It would be delicious to use pretzels, vanilla wafers, graham crackers, or even lady fingers. I would totally serve this recipe all year.
You could also change the filling to make cherry, strawberry, peach, etc. This dip is perfect for any occasion, even simple snacking at home.
Vanessa: There isn’t a whole lot to be said about this baked caramel apple cheesecake dip that Kaitlyn hasn’t mentioned. It was extremely easy to pull together and pop in the oven. It’s perfect for potlucks, a warm dip for winter game nights, or even throughout the summer, served cold.
If I were to swap out the flavor of the filling, I would likely also adjust the caramel drizzle to something a little more versatile like a powdered sugar/water mixture glaze. That would work well with practically any flavor.
I really like the topping, but may enjoy a little more crunch to the dip. You could chop up some nuts to add to the brown sugar topping mix.
To offer this as an individual serving, separate the ingredients evenly into small bowls. You may need to adjust the cooking time accordingly. Serve with a selection of dippers and watch the crowd go wild.
BAKED CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKE DIP
2 (8-oz.) packages of cream cheese (room temperature)
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 can apple pie filling
Topping:
1/2 cup flour
3 tbsp. butter, melted
1/4 cup brown sugar
Caramel sundae topping (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar, sour cream and vanilla extract. Beat until smooth and creamy.
Spread the mixture into a 10-inch pie plate. Top with pie filling.
In a small bowl, combine the flour, melted butter and brown sugar.
Sprinkle the topping over the pie filling.
Bake for 25 minutes.
Drizzle with caramel topping, if desired.