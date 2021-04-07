If you’re a fan of carrot cake, these orange-hued silver-dollar pancakes will hit the spot. With all the spices of traditional carrot cake, and a sweet cream cheese drizzle on top, these tiny breakfast bites taste just like the real thing.
CARROT CAKE PANCAKES
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 cup light brown sugar
3/4 cup buttermilk (or substitute Greek yogurt)
1 tsp. vegetable oil
2 eggs
2 tsp. quality vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups carrots, finely grated
1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
Glaze ingredients
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
2 tbsp. spoons milk, (plus a little more on hand)
1 tsp. quality vanilla extract
1/2 cup powdered sugar
In a large bowl, add flour, baking powder, spices and salt. Whisk until combined.
In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, buttermilk, vegetable oil, eggs and vanilla extract. Mix together until blended.
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Mix well, until no clumps of flour are visible, but don’t over-mix beyond that.
Lightly fold in the carrots.
Use a nonstick cooking spray to heat a large pan on medium heat. Work in batches using a tablespoon as a measure. Use either one or two heaping tablespoons, depending on size preference. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface of the pancake. Flip. Cook for another 45 seconds.
For the glaze, beat cream cheese, milk, vanilla and powdered sugar together until smooth.
Plate the pancakes and drizzle with glaze. Sprinkle with walnut pieces and serve warm with a cold glass of milk.