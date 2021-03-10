Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Milkshakes have always been one of my favorite cold treats to have.
With spring and summer coming around the corner, it’s always nice to have refreshing treats on hot days.
This St. Patrick’s Day Milkshake is delicious, super fast and easy to make. It only took about 40-45 seconds for everything to completely blend together into minty deliciousness.
I personally prefer a bit less peppermint flavoring so I evened out the peppermint balance with more vanilla, but it’s all about preference.
You could add more peppermint, vanilla, or you could add new flavors, such as wafers or chocolate fudge.
I’m super excited to make this more over the summer to have a cold, sweet treat with my friends.
Vanessa: With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, we wanted to share a recipe that’s both green, and one that people look forward to this time of year ... a minty milkshake similar to the Shamrock Shake seemed very appropriate.
It’s great to be able to treat yourself to a fun dessert, but it’s even better when you save money doing it. This recipe is so cost-effective that you can make multiples of these milkshakes easily for the price of one or two that you would spend eating out.
Kids will have fun making these with you using decorations such as green sprinkles, chocolate for drizzling, or even a cherry on the top.
We opted to make our own homemade vanilla whipped topping, but you could even flavor the whipped topping with peppermint for an extra bang.
To change things up, you could also pour the blend into a popsicle mold. I would enjoy rolling the popsicles in crushed oreos for a treat full of texture.
You can really use your imagination with this milkshake recipe to create your own St. Patrick’s Day tradition ... and something that your family will continue to look forward to year after year.
Here are some fun facts about St. Patrick’s Day:
The shamrock is the official flower of Ireland and is associated with St. Patrick. It also represents the coming of spring.
Green wasn’t the official color of St. Patrick’s Day until 1798. It had previously been blue.
To celebrate this holiday, people usually eat corned beef and cabbage, even though it is an English dish, not Irish.
Finding a four-leaf clover on St. Patrick’s Day is considered lucky because the odds are 1 in 10,000.
St. Patrick’s Day Mint Milkshake
2 cups vanilla ice cream
1/4 cup milk
1/8 to 1/4 tsp. peppermint extract
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
3 or 4 drops green food coloring
Whipped cream and green sprinkles for garnish
Blend the ice cream, milk, peppermint extract, vanilla and food coloring in a blender until smooth, or about 1 minute
Pour into one or two serving glasses and garnish with whipped cream and sprinkles.