Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Cherry cheesecake has always been one of my family’s favorite desserts, however we only get to have it for special occasions like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
With some birthdays coming up in our family we thought this was a perfect time to make it. It was surprisingly easier than we thought it would be.
The only downside is it took a long time to make, but it was totally worth it. We put off making one for so long because we thought it would not only take forever, but be difficult and crumble apart. But we were so wrong.
For our first time making it, it was creamy and refreshing. We chose to use cherries on top, but you could use any filling or just leave it plain. I’m super excited to make and eat this again, considering it won’t last the night.
Vanessa: I’ve heard so many stories of the multiple steps to create the perfect cheesecake.
I don’t remember the specifics, but am certain it included a cold water bath at some point in the cooling process and several blocks of cream cheese.
That was enough to deter me from making one for all of these years.
Turns out that neither of these is the case for this cheesecake recipe. It was incredibly easy and even the most novice of bakers can do this and look like a pro.
The hardest part was waiting for it to finish baking and cooling. There are so many possibilities with this simple dish.
I would love to try this again with crushed pretzels in the crust. I think it will add a little saltiness and texture that I enjoy in my foods. And when fresh fruit comes into season, the toppings will really pop the flavor.
Add this to your picnic recipe list, and be prepared to wow your friends and family. Just be prepared to be asked to make it for all future gatherings and to make more than one.
Cheesecake
Crust
8 graham crackers
1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted
1 tbsp. sugar
Filling
2 packages (8 oz each) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup flour
3 eggs
1 cup sour cream
1 tsp, vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Crush graham crackers into fine crumbs.
Combine the crumbs, butter and sugar, then mix well.
Press the mixture onto the bottom of a springform pan. Bake 10 minutes. Remove from oven to cool slightly.
Use a mixer to whisk the cream cheese until soft and creamy.
Whisk in sugar and flour until well combined. Add eggs, sour cream and vanilla, and continue whisking until smooth.
Pour batter over the crust. Bake 50-55 minutes until the center is set.
Remove from the oven and cool 20 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edges of the cheesecake. Cool to room temperature and refrigerate until completely chilled. Remove from the springform pan and top with pie filling or fresh berries, and whipped topping, if desired.