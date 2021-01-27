Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Overall this was simple and was totally worth every minute of making it.
The baking time was a little time consuming, but we made it for breakfast so it wasn’t really a big deal.
This recipe would be perfect for taking to gatherings, when we’re not in a pandemic, since it makes a good amount. It is easy to take aspects of this recipe and incorporate them into other recipes.
The glaze can be used for multiple things like cinnamon rolls or even doughnuts and the dough topping would taste delicious on a pie or cheesecake.
This recipe is perfect for making with kids because it is so straightforward and safe. We now have another delicious recipe to add to our dessert or breakfast arsenal and it most definitely will not be forgotten.
Vanessa: This cherry coffee cake reminds me of the store-bought ones from growing up.
It was a special treat to have one on the weekends for breakfast, so I was excited to try it out to see if the result would be similar.
The only part of this recipe that was slightly unclear was sprinkling the dough over the top.
When I think of sprinkling, I envision a powdery or a substance that is easily separated. The dough that you are supposed to sprinkle was neither. However, to create the crumbly effect, we rolled it into pieces and covered the top of the pie filling.
In the future I may add in some brown sugar to make it more crumbly. Additionally, in hindsight, we probably should have let it cool more before we added the glaze.
It would have given the overall appearance more dimension, but certainly did not affect the flavor.
This is a very delicious dish that can be used as either a complement to your favorite cup of coffee or cold glass of milk for breakfast, or as a tasty dessert. Get creative and mix up the pie filling, maybe even the flavor of the cake mix, and let your taste buds go on an adventure.
Cherry Coffee Cake
1 box of yellow cake mix, divided
1 cup flour
0.25 oz package of active dry yeast
2/3 cup warm water
2 large eggs, lightly beaten, room temperature
1 can cherry pie filling
1/3 cup butter melted
Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tbsp. corn syrup
1-2 tbsp. water
Preheat oven to 350. Combine 1 1/2 cups of the cake mix, flour, yeast and water in a large bowl. Mix until smooth. Stir in eggs until blended. Transfer to a greased 9 by 13 inch baking pan. Spoon pie filling over the top.
In a small bowl, mix butter and remaining cake mix.
Separate the dough into pieces and sprinkle over the pie filling.
Bake 35-40 minutes or until lightly browned.
Cool on a wire rack. In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar, corn syrup and enough water to achieve desired consistency. Drizzle over the coffee cake.