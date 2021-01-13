I love the classic combination of chorizo and potatoes. But when paired with cream, wine, leeks and chicken — now that’s taking things to a whole new level. Needless to say, this creamy chicken dish is my definition of a perfect meal.
Before you start cooking, I have two tips to keep in mind. I’m calling for Spanish chorizo here because I love the smokiness of pimenton — it pairs wonderfully with the leeks and chicken. Make sure you remove the casing from the chorizo since it is cured. Secondly, when simmering the potatoes, you don’t want to cook them to the point of falling or breaking apart. Instead, they should be fork-tender but hold their shape.
3 ounces cured Spanish chorizo (not fresh Mexican chorizo)
1 medium Yukon Gold potato
1 small yellow onion
1 small leek, white parts only and sliced into half moons
4 cloves garlic
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2 tbsp. olive oil, divided
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
2 cups chicken broth or stock
1/4 cup dry white wine
1 tsp. granulated garlic
1/3 cup heavy cream
1 tsp. all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh chives
1 1/2 tsp. finely chopped fresh parsley leaves
1/2 small lemon
Cut 3 ounces Spanish chorizo into 1/4-inch thick rounds (about 1 cup). Peel and dice 1 medium Yukon Gold potato. Prepare the following, placing them all in the same bowl: thinly slice 1 small yellow onion; halve the white part of 1 small leek, then thinly slice crosswise; mince 4 garlic cloves.
Pat 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts dry with paper towels. Season with 1/2 teaspoon of the kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the chicken and sear until browned, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil (the chicken will not be cooked through).
Add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon olive oil to the pan. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.
Add the onion mixture, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika and 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes to the pan, and cook until the vegetables are soft and translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the potatoes, 2 cups chicken broth, 1/4 cup dry white wine, 1 teaspoon granulated garlic and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Bring to a boil.
Reduce the heat as needed to maintain a simmer, cover, and cook until the potatoes are fork tender, about 25 minutes. Meanwhile, finely chop until you have 1 tablespoon fresh chives and 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh parsley leaves.
Uncover, add 1/3 cup heavy cream and 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour, and stir to combine. Nestle the chicken breasts into the sauce and add any accumulated juices on the plate. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chorizo and any accumulated juices in the bowl, the juice of 1/2 small lemon and the chives and parsley.