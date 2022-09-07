Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: It’s no surprise that sticking to a diet is harder at certain times of the year, that’s been the case for us this summer.
Mix the desire to eat better with a chilly day, and there’s nothing better than this soup. We’ve made this chicken tortilla soup recipe a few times before and it never disappoints.
We didn’t have fresh garlic on hand, so we substituted with a garlic and herb rub, which gave the same result.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the taste of fresh herbs, however I think the cilantro is a little too much. If I were to change it, I would cut down the 1 cup of cilantro down to 3/4 cup or even 1/2 cup.
We used regular diced tomatoes because we couldn’t find fire roasted at the store, and we forgot to strain them, but it still turned out delicious. We also left out the jalapeño because we can’t handle any type of spice so if you’re like us, but still want the pepper flavor, you could just add in a red or green pepper.
It goes to show that there is a lot of room for personalization and error and the soup still turns out fantastically. This is one of those reliable recipes that’s super easy to pull together and everyone is guaranteed to love it, I know I certainly do.
Vanessa: Having a constant rotation of recipes is sometimes tedious and difficult to plan, so it’s refreshing to pull out some of our favorites from the past to welcome back into the mix.
This chicken tortilla soup is not only a healthy option if the garnishments are kept in moderation, but it’s incredibly easy to batch cook, if desired, for multiple meals or a bigger crowd.
This recipe could very easily be adapted for cooking in a multitude of vessels: pressure cooker, microwave, or slow cooker. Fully cooking and freezing the chicken ahead of time lessens the process for those busy nights when time is of the essence.
I’m a huge fan of freezer meals, and you could take advantage of this by tossing all of the ingredients (except the tortilla chips, guacamole and sour cream) into a freezer bag to freeze, then thaw for slow cooking during the day.
The onions won’t be cooked in the same way, but I don’t think it will make enough of a difference to matter. If you prefer not to use tortilla chips, this soup would also be enjoyable with a side of crusty bread. Keep this recipe on hand for an easy make-ahead lunch or dinner, then freeze the leftovers to reheat as needed. It’s so much more affordable and more satisfying than prepackaged frozen meals or take out options.
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
1 tsp. olive oil
1 1/2 cups onion, chopped
1 1/2 tsp. salt
2 cloves garlic, pressed
1 medium jalapeno, seeded and chopped
1 tsp. chili powder
6 cups chicken broth
15 oz. canned fire-roasted tomatoes, drained
20 oz. chicken breast
1/3 cup lime juice
1 cup cilantro, chopped
6 tbsp. cheddar cheese, grated
Tortilla chips
Guacamole, optional
Sour cream, optional
Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Add the onion and salt; cook, stirring often, until onion is softened, 5-10 minutes.
Add garlic, jalapeno, and chili powder; cook, stirring, 1 minute.
Add broth, tomatoes, chicken, and lime juice; stir to combine.
Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, until chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes.
Shred the chicken and add cilantro.
Serve soup garnished with cheese and tortilla chips (guacamole and sour cream optional).