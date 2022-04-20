EatingWell.com (TNS)
This Mexican chilaquiles recipe is a one-skillet dish made with corn tortillas and eggs. Making chilaquiles is a great way to use stale tortillas, as they are crisped in the oven before being simmered in a flavorful garlicky sauce. Unless you want a very spicy sauce, make sure to use regular (not hot) chili powder.
PINTO BEAN CHILAQUILES
Canola oil cooking spray
8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
3 tbsp. canola oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup chili powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups water
1 tsp. sugar
1 (15-oz.) can pinto beans, rinsed
4 large eggs
1/2 cup sliced radishes
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 tbsp. chopped red onion
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Coat tortillas with cooking spray; cut into quarters. Spread on a large baking sheet. Bake, stirring once halfway, until crispy, 14 to 18 minutes. Remove from the oven.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, chili powder and salt and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in water, sugar and beans; bring to a simmer. Add the chips and return to a simmer, turning to coat, until the chips begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes.
Reduce the heat to medium-low. Crack an egg into a small bowl, taking care not to break the yolk, and slip it into the pan. Repeat, spacing the eggs evenly (the whites may spread a bit). Cover and cook until the whites are just set, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat. Top with radishes, cilantro, feta and onion.