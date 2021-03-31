Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: We’re always looking for new ways to try different cuts of meat, and this is on our list of favorites.
It adds a bit of spice to a relatively simple meat. This chili lime pork recipe makes a really simple dish more fancy and rich in flavors.
It’s a very low-maintenance meal that looks like you could buy at a restaurant.
I love how all of the seasonings complement each other, along with the pork chops and vegetables.
By adding in the assorted vegetables, it’s guaranteed a variety of flavors and textures, and it’s incredibly healthy. So, if you’re looking for a delicious, yet healthy meal, this is the one for you.
Vanessa: This chili lime pork recipe leaves a lot of room for customization to fit your personal tastes.
The combination of corn, bell pepper, zucchini, onion and tomatoes create a beautiful rainbow of colors in the pan, and really creates an interesting dish. What I love most about this recipe is that you can pretty much use whatever vegetables you have on hand to create this.
As gardens begin to grow in a couple of months, folks will have a new use for the overflow of some of the homegrown foods to create a very inexpensive dish that will really stretch.
This chili lime pork would taste fabulous over some rice, or even as a fajita, subbing out the feta cheese for a cheddar and some guacamole.
But if you are trying to avoid carbs, eat it as is ... or even lightly steam some zucchini noodles to serve it over. (I would probably omit the zucchini in the skillet and add asparagus instead if I were to do that.)
If you’d like a little extra zing to the flavor, add a squirt of lime juice at the end.
We’ve been making a double batch each time we make this meal, not only because of the health benefits, but also because it makes a great meal for leftovers. (If you do this, you will need to use two pans, as it will be pretty full with the ingredients listed.)
Overall, this is very easy to pull together on nights that sports run late, and can be prepared for the most part by prepping the vegetables the night before so it’s just adding them to the pan when you are ready to cook.
Chili Lime Pork
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
4 boneless pork chops
1 1/2 tbsp. chili lime seasoning
1-2 cups frozen or canned corn (or corn from 2 ears)
1 medium red bell pepper
1 small red onion
1 medium zucchini
1 cup grape tomatoes or 2 Roma tomatoes
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1/2 cup feta cheese
1/2 cup cilantro
Heat the oil in a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat for 6 minutes.
Season the pork chops with 1 tbsp of the seasoning. Chop the pepper and the onion.
Place the pork in the skillet and sear for about 4 minutes on each side, or until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees. Remove the pork from the skillet.
Add the corn and cook, undisturbed, for 4 minutes.
Slice the zucchini into half-moons and slice the tomatoes.
Add the onion and bell pepper to the skillet and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the zucchini and garlic to the skillet, and cook for 2 minutes.
Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the pork chops back to the skillet. Stir in the remaining seasoning, then add the tomatoes, feta and cilantro.