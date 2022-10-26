Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: It’s about that time again, leaves falling, temperatures dropping, bonfires, and, of course, a nice hot soup. Chicken pot pie is one of our favorite meals in our house, and what’s better than transforming it into a nice hot soup?
This recipe was beyond easy to pull together, mostly because we were able to cook the chicken in the microwave and it shaved down the time a bunch, but it would be even better if you have precooked chicken all ready to be chopped and added to the base.
I’m a sucker for a good biscuit, and adding them on top to toast made them the perfect amount of crispy, and it gave the classic crust-like illusion without actually having any crust.
While the recipe only called for two cups of vegetables, we doubled it and it still turned out perfect. This is a much easier alternative to chicken pot pie, while keeping the original taste. I can guarantee my brother will be requesting this dish a lot more, and it will be easy to deliver.
Vanessa: This chicken pot pie chowder is a remake of my son’s favorite comfort food, but without the hassle. Here are some notes from our experience: We cooked the chicken in the microwave to save time, but it could have also been easily cooked in a pressure cooker. To cut down this step even further, you could batch cook the chicken and freeze in portions. This would work great for any kind of soup.
We also ended up using a can of biscuits about double the size of what the recipe called for. (We never like to skimp on those!) This did cause an implication that we weren’t expecting. I believe because they were so tightly packed in the pan, they weren’t able to cook correctly, so it took way longer than it should have for the biscuits. To get around this and still get your biscuit fix, place the biscuits on a baking sheet and bake separately. This also works well to keep the biscuits from getting soggy for leftovers or if you want to increase the biscuit quantity. No biscuits on hand? No problem! A crusty bread or homemade loaf would be the perfect complement for this dish.
The only addition I would make to this recipe is a bit of celery for a crunch. Other than that, the recipe is spot on and very delicious. I may experiment with making this a freezer meal, or one for the crockpot.
To do this, I would add all of the ingredients, less the flour, and cook on low for 6-8 hours. About an hour before serving, I would add the flour and turn to high, or transfer to a burner to simmer and allow the soup to thicken. I like the idea of having all the ingredients ready to pop in the crockpot at once for busy mornings.
I prefer to prepare most of my ingredients the evening or weekend prior to lessen morning stress. If that takes a little creativity and flexibility to have a successful meal, I’m up to the challenge to make it work.
CHICKEN POT PIE CHOWDER
2 tbsp. canola oil
1 medium onion
2 garlic cloves, pressed
¼ cup flour
2 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
2 cups milk
2 cups frozen vegetable medley (like corn, green beans, carrots, and peas)
1½ cups chopped cooked chicken
½ cup loosely packed fresh parsley leaves, chopped or grated
1 package buttermilk biscuits
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Heat the oil in an oven-safe 4 quart pot over medium heat for 3–5 minutes, or until it’s shimmering.
Coarsely chop the onion.
Add the onion and garlic pressed to the pot. Cook for 3–5 minutes, or until the onions are softened, stirring occasionally.
Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and stir to coat. Cook for 1 additional minute.
Add the stock, salt, and pepper, then increase the heat to medium-high. Bring the mixture to a simmer, scraping the bottom of the pot to release any flour.
Add the milk, vegetables, chicken and chopped parsley; stir.
Gently place the biscuits on top of the chowder. Bake, uncovered, for 12–15 minutes, or until the tops of the biscuits are golden brown. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.