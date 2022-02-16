Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Our family is always busy all throughout the year. I have sports all year around, on top of work, and life’s normal errands and running. It can be hard to find and make a recipe that is efficient and delicious, and that everyone can agree on.
Chili is a classic dish that can never go wrong. While it’s not quite as great during the summer, it’s a yummy treat to have during the winter season. It’s nostalgic and just comforting.
I always love eating chili on a cold day to warm up my body and my heart, and this recipe brings everything perfect to the table. Who wouldn’t want to have a delicious meal that takes 10 minutes?
Vanessa: Chili is a recipe that is repeatedly requested in our home. It is not only incredibly affordable and easy to pull together in a pinch, but it is great for make-ahead meals.
I often make two meals at a time for my family, one to eat immediately, and one for the future. Chili makes a great grab-and-go lunch option, and also freezes well if you don’t intend to eat it until a much later date.
I’m sure everyone has their favorite way to make and enjoy this dish from the sauce, to the style of beans, to the seasoning. I’ve been known to change each of these up, depending on what I have on hand.
To make this recipe even more effortless, I normally brown all of the beef when I purchase it.
I let the ground beef cook a few minutes before breaking it up so that it browns instead of steams.
Add a tablespoon of water when browning ground beef. It will help pull the grease away from the meat while cooking. I may or may not season it at this point. Then I freeze it in a quart size bag so it’s already measured out for future dishes.
When I’m ready to use the frozen, cooked meat, it’s easy to pop in the stock pot to crumble apart, or toss in the microwave if needed to loosen.
Enjoy with your favorite chili toppings such as cheese or sour cream, then get creative. Serve in a bread bowl, over lettuce, or as an add on for your baked potato bar. There are so many ways to recreate this classic dish in new exciting ways, especially if you tend to cook in bulk like we do.
CHILI
1 lb. lean ground beef
1 1/2 tbsp. southwestern or chili lime seasoning
1 40.5-oz. can light red kidney beans, undrained
1 24-oz. jar pasta sauce
Optional toppings/pairings
Shredded cheddar cheese
Sour cream
Bread bowls
Sliced green onions
Brown ground beef in a stock pot until no longer pink, then drain the grease. Add the seasoning and mix well.
Add the kidney beans and sauce, then cook on medium heat until heated through, about 10 minutes.