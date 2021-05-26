EatingWell.com (TNS)
You’ll love this healthy baked fish sandwich recipe. The wire rack ensures both sides of the baked cod get nice and crispy.
Crispy Cod Sandwich
1 large egg white
2 1/4 cups cornflakes, crushed
1 pound cod, cut into 4 pieces
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
1/4 tsp. salt
Olive oil cooking spray
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp. dill pickle relish
4 whole-wheat hamburger buns
Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, cabbage, bell peppers and/or tomatoes for serving
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil, place a wire rack on it and coat with cooking spray.
Whisk egg white in a shallow dish until frothy. Place cornflakes in another shallow dish. Sprinkle cod with garlic powder, pepper and salt. Dredge the cod in egg white, shaking off any excess, then coat with cornflakes, pressing to help them stick. Place on the prepared rack. Coat the top and sides of the fish with cooking spray.
Bake the fish until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145 degrees, 15 to 20 minutes.
Combine mayonnaise and relish in a small bowl. Serve the fish on buns with some of the sauce and vegetables.