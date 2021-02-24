Try this hearty, vegetarian twist on the classic stroganoff. It’s creamy, cozy and just as easy to whip up as a meal for one as it is for a crowd.
The mushrooms substituting for meat make this meal filling without adding too much heaviness.
You’ll be satisfied, yet still up for activity.
MUSHROOM STROGANOFF
1 (8-oz) package of egg fettuccini noodles
1 1/2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp. butter
3 (8-oz) packages of sliced mushrooms, cremini or whatever you prefer
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. paprika
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
2 tbsp. flour
1/2 cup vegetable broth
1/2 cup sour cream
Parsley for garnish
Cook the noodles according to package. Keep warm.
Meanwhile, in a large pan over medium heat, add olive oil and half of the butter. Add mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes.
Add garlic, paprika, thyme, salt and pepper and let cook about 5 minutes. Stir occasionally. When finished, mushrooms should have shrunk in size and be lightly browned.
Add remaining butter then spoon the flour into pan. Cook for 1 minute, while stirring constantly.
Pour broth into pan and bring to boil. Stir constantly. Cook 5 minutes
Remove from heat source. Add sour cream and stir.
Serve over noodles.
Garnish with parsley or a bit more thyme if preferred.