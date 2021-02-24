mushrromnoodles0224

Try this hearty, vegetarian twist on the classic stroganoff. It’s creamy, cozy and just as easy to whip up as a meal for one as it is for a crowd.

The mushrooms substituting for meat make this meal filling without adding too much heaviness.

You’ll be satisfied, yet still up for activity.

MUSHROOM STROGANOFF

1 (8-oz) package of egg fettuccini noodles

1 1/2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. butter

3 (8-oz) packages of sliced mushrooms, cremini or whatever you prefer

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. paprika

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. flour

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1/2 cup sour cream

Parsley for garnish

Cook the noodles according to package. Keep warm.

Meanwhile, in a large pan over medium heat, add olive oil and half of the butter. Add mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes.

Add garlic, paprika, thyme, salt and pepper and let cook about 5 minutes. Stir occasionally. When finished, mushrooms should have shrunk in size and be lightly browned.

Add remaining butter then spoon the flour into pan. Cook for 1 minute, while stirring constantly.

Pour broth into pan and bring to boil. Stir constantly. Cook 5 minutes

Remove from heat source. Add sour cream and stir.

Serve over noodles.

Garnish with parsley or a bit more thyme if preferred.

