Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I’m so excited about this cream pie recipe because dessert is my favorite thing to make. My favorite dessert recipes are the ones that are super easy, and this makes that list.
The only thing that I would complain about is the time it takes for things to set, but that’s not a problem. It’s a perfect recipe to easily pull together because all you do is throw a few things together and let it sit for a few hours, then add some fruit on top and serve it.
While we made the crust from scratch, you could also buy it pre-made, which would free up some time, or you could even buy little crust custard cups for individual pieces. Since it’s a vanilla base, you could add different toppings to it like chocolate shavings, crunched up Oreos, or even different nuts like pecans and caramel, the possibilities are truly endless.
If you decide on making the crust with graham crackers, rather than putting them in a gallon bag and smashing them up like we did with a meat tenderizer, you could throw them in a blender and crush them that way. This recipe is perfect for special occasions and it’ll be hard to share.
Vanessa: One thing is for sure in regards to this cream pie recipe, one will never be enough. Considering how economical most of the ingredients are, why not?
I am excited to make this again for Easter. However, instead of utilizing a pie plate, I think I will use a sheet pan. My crust-making skills are low across the board, so I think that a long flat surface will be easier to press the crushed up graham crackers into. I also like the idea that after the crust is baked and cooled that the whole dessert can go into the freezer for a cool treat.
This will be a must-have during the warm weather months. If it’s possible, I may pre-make the filling and store it in a gallon freezer bag to speed up the process. That may take some trial and error, but it will be worth a try.
Take advantage of different fruits and berries when they come into season to add new flavors and colors. But to be honest, the cream filling alone is delightful, so you may just enjoy it plain or with a dollop of whipped topping.
CREAM PIE
2 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 2 sleeves)
3/4 cups sugar, divided
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 envelope unflavored gelatin
1/4 cup cold water
2 (8-oz. each) packages cream cheese, softened
2 cups heavy whipping cream
2 tsp. vanilla extra
Fresh berries/toppings
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine graham cracker crumbs and 1/4 cup sugar with melted butter. Press the cracker mixture onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-inch deep dish pie plate. Bake until set, about 12-15 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Sprinkle gelatin over cold water, let stand 5 minutes. Beat cream cheese and remaining sugar until smooth. Slowly beat in heavy whipping cream and vanilla. Microwave gelatin on high until melted, about 10 seconds, then beat into the cream cheese mixture. Transfer filling to the crust and let it set for about 3 hours, then top with sliced fresh fruit.