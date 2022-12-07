Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Katilyn: Everyone loves a classic crockpot meal. They’re easy, delicious, and perfect for a family who’s always on the go. We’re definitely one of those busy families, and crockpot meals, especially this one, are among our favorites to cook up.
The ease of throwing everything together in the morning and letting it do its thing is my favorite part. If you cut up everything and prepare the dry ingredients the night before, the morning of would be a piece of cake.
By cutting everything and measuring it all out, it probably took about 30 minutes, but it would only take 5 minutes to throw it all into the crockpot and turn the dial to keep warm. I practically live on these meals during sports, and I’m definitely not complaining.
Vanessa: Even though our schedule has lightened up a bit recently, this time change has really affected my desire to cook dinner after a full day at work. I have been making a lot of freezer meals that I can put together as soon as I get groceries, as well as crockpot meals that can be assembled the night before or morning of for a stress-free meal.
Comfort foods are my favorite when the weather gets cold, so this slow cooker pot roast checks all of my lists. It’s easy, little effort, and big on flavor. I’m always on the lookout for different variations of this cold weather staple recipe.
I’ve gone as basic as just meat, potatoes, carrots, beef broth, salt and pepper, but I like to add extra flavors when I can. Some other cuts of meat that work well with this recipe are brisket or pork shoulder.
We ended up substituting steak seasoning for french onion dip mix, and that worked well. I don’t normally keep beef broth on hand, but we’ve learned to improvise. An easy tip to help bouillon cubes dissolve more quickly is to smash them in a garlic press. This significantly decreases the waiting time when making your own broth.
If you prefer a gravy over this dish, you can prepare one with the liquid from the slow cooker just before serving. You may also consider searing the outside of the meat before adding to the slow cooker. We enjoy pot roast with a side of crusty butter bread. I’ve often wondered where pot roast got its name: the origin is apparently as simple as it sounds. It’s a roast that is cooked in a pot.
SLOW COOKER POT ROAST
3 lb. chuck or rump roast
2 tbsp. steak seasoning
1 tbsp. Italian seasoning
2 cups beef broth
1 lb. baby carrots
2 lbs. potatoes, chopped
1 large yellow or white onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
Whisk together steak seasoning and Italian seasoning. Rub seasoning mix all over the roast.
Lightly spray a slow cooker with oil, then add the roast, beef broth, potatoes, carrots, onions and celery.
Cover and cook on low for 9 hours or on high for 6 hours.