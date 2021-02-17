Who says a meatless meal isn’t filling? Packed with fiber-rich vegetables and chickpeas, this fragrant stew satisfies. If you like, kick-up the spice by adding more jalapeno pepper. This double-batch recipe makes one meal for tonight and one to freeze for up to a month.
Curried Chickpea Stew
1 10-oz. package prewashed spinach or other sturdy greens
3 tbsp. water, divided
1 1/2 tbsp. canola oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced
1/2 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp. curry powder
3 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
1/2 medium head cauliflower, broken into bite-size florets (3 cups)
2 (15-oz.) cans low-sodium chickpeas, rinsed
2 (14-oz.) cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained
1/2 cup fat-free half-and-half
1/3 cup “lite” coconut milk
Place spinach (or other greens) in a microwave-safe dish; add 1 tablespoon water and cover. Microwave on high, stirring occasionally, until just wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a colander to drain. When cool enough to handle, squeeze out any excess water. Coarsely chop and set aside.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet with high sides or a Dutch oven. Add onion and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 8 minutes. Add ginger, jalapeno, garlic and curry powder; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add carrots and 2 tablespoons water; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the carrots have softened, about 10 minutes (add more water if the mixture becomes dry). Add cauliflower; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until barely tender-crisp, 5 to 10 minutes more.
Stir in chickpeas, tomatoes, half-and-half and coconut milk. Bring to just below boiling. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Stir in the reserved spinach (or greens) and heat through.
Transfer half of the mixture (about 5 cups) to a 1 1/2-quart freezer container; label and freeze for up to one month. Serve the remaining half at once, or refrigerate for up to three days.