Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Fall is by far my favorite season. The smell of pumpkin and cinnamon, the leaves changing and falling, the weather, it’s all perfect.
If someone were to ask me to make a recipe that reminds me most of fall, this would be the one I would choose. It has the most nostalgic fall taste and is just perfect in every way.
It’s absolutely delicious when it’s slightly warmed up and has a dollop of ice cream or whipped cream on top to give a variety of warm and cold. I loved the crunch of the walnuts in it, which you could also substitute for almonds or pecans, because it added a different texture into the mix.
I’ve never actually tried cranberry sauce out of a can, because I’m one who likes homemade cranberry sauce, but it added the perfect flavor into the meal and some variety rather than just an apple dump.
This will definitely be our go-to fall recipe and I can’t wait to scarf down unhealthy amounts of this.
Vanessa: Dump cakes are notoriously simple, even for the most novice of bakers.
The exact history of how or when they made their big debut is a bit unclear, but one thing is for sure: if you are looking for an incredibly easy way to make a big impression, this apple-cranberry dump cake is it.
Like Kaitlyn mentioned, we’ve never had or purchased cranberry sauce in a can before this. I was surprised to see an option with whole berries. I was hesitant to try out that option, but will use it in the future. I feel like it will work well with the other textures of the dessert.
If you’ve never made a dump cake before, think of it as a cross between a cobbler and a cake. There are multitudes of variations and flavors to experiment with. The biggest difference between your “normal” cake mix is not actually mixing anything, just sprinkling the cake mix over the top of the fruit (or canned fruit), then topping with sliced butter.
If time is of the essence and you don’t have 50 minutes of baking time, you can convert this recipe to cook in the microwave in just 15 minutes. To use this method, use a 2.5 quart microwaveable dish, then reduce the apple pie filling to one can, and use just 1 stick of butter, then cover while cooking.
APPLE-CRANBERRY DUMP CAKE
Butter for greasing
2 cans (21 oz.) apple pie filling
1 can (14 oz.) whole cranberry sauce
1 box spice cake mix
¾ cup butter, thinly sliced
½ cup chopped walnuts or almonds
Optional Topping: Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Grease the bottom of the baking dish with butter.
Pour the pie filling over the bottom of the pan. Top with dollops of the cranberry sauce and spread evenly.
Sprinkle the cake mix over the filling, then add the sliced butter over the top.
Top with the nuts. Bake for 45–50 minutes, or until the cake is bubbly on the edges and browned on the top.
Serve with ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.