Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: This apple crisp is really the perfect recipe: it’s easy, delicious and gives a warm reminder that fall is in the air.
This recipe took like 10 minutes with two people. One of us was prepping the apples, while the other was mixing up the ingredients. Instead of peeling and cutting the apples by hand, we used an apple peeler and slicer to speed up the process significantly.
The crisp on top wasn’t too crunchy, but that didn’t take away from how delicious it is. Adding granola on top might add the crunch back into the dessert if you prefer more of a crunch, but it would taste good either way.
This recipe was almost the definition of fall with a bowl of apple crisp, topped with whipped cream and pecans, a warm blanket and cozy fire. Even the smell of this recipe brought back such a nostalgic feel.
This is such a family-friendly recipe because there’s not much to it, but it makes the best dish. It’s guaranteed everyone will love this recipe, I know I certainly do.
Vanessa: I think most people will agree that two of the most popular scents/flavors of fall are pumpkin and apple, and all of the associated spices that they entail.
In celebration of the first official day of fall and more fall-like temperatures, we cooked up this apple crisp. Because we did it in the pressure cooker, the crisp didn’t get as crispy as we normally like, but we traded that for the ease and convenience of using the pressure cooker.
This method really is so quick that you could easily pull it together for a family movie night or dessert. This time of year is also a fun time to go apple picking, and makes this dish an actual “fruit” of your labor.
When selecting the type of apple to use, opt for one that is good for baking. We used pink lady apples, and they were delicious; however, honey crisp, golden delicious, or Granny Smith would also be great choices. You can also mix it up and do a variety of apples to enhance the flavors.
The only downfall about this recipe is there just wasn’t enough. It can be a chore to eat one apple plain, but when put it in a delicious dessert like this, eating two or three apples is no big deal, which can be bad when the recipe only calls for 5 apples.
PRESSURE COOKER APPLE CRISP
5 medium apples, peeled and chopped into chunks
2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 cup water
1 tbsp. maple syrup
4 tbsp. butter
3/4 cup old fashioned oats
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
Place apples on the bottom of the pot. Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg. Top with water and maple syrup.
Melt the butter. In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter, oats, flour, brown sugar and salt. Drop by the spoonful on top of the apples.
Secure the pressure cooker lid. Cook on high pressure for 8 minutes.
Use a natural release. Let sit for a few minutes, the sauce will thicken.
Serve warm. Top with ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.