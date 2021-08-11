EatingWell.com (TNS)
This pasta salad looks like the classic picnic side, but in one bite you’ll know it’s special. It holds all the incredible flavors of deviled eggs and is creamy, too, thanks to mashed avocado and hard-boiled eggs. For the best texture, don’t make this more than a few hours before you plan to eat it.
DEVILED-EGG MACARONI SALAD
5 large eggs
8 ounces whole-wheat macaroni (about 2 cups)
1 ripe avocado
1/3 cup canola mayonnaise
3 tbsp. low-fat plain Greek yogurt
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped pimientos
1/4 cup chopped dill
1 cup sliced scallions
Heat a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Fill a large bowl with ice water.
Gently lower eggs into the boiling water; cook for 4 minutes. Add pasta to the pot; continue cooking for 7 minutes. Transfer the eggs and pasta to the ice water; let stand for 10 minutes. Drain well. Peel the eggs and grate with a microplane or finely mash with a potato masher.
Mash avocado in a large bowl. Stir in mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper. Stir in celery, pimientos, dill, scallions and the reserved egg. Add the pasta and stir to coat.