Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Tacos are always a classic, easy meal, especially for Mexican Monday or obviously Taco Tuesday. However, simple tacos in hard shells or tortilla shells can get boring after a while, so why not try dough?
I loved the additional flavor it added to the meal, and it almost gave the illusion of a taco sandwich. This meal was especially easy for us because we stored already seasoned, precooked ground beef in the freezer, so all we had to do was roll out the dough, thaw out the meat and reheat it in the microwave. It was seriously so simple.
This is one of those meals that can get kids involved in the kitchen by having them roll out the dough or add on the toppings after it’s cooked. Another great thing about meals like tacos, is they’re so easy to customize. I’ve eaten mine with just meat and cheese, but nothing is better than adding a bunch of toppings like lettuce, tomato, sour cream, taco sauce, really whatever.
This meal is definitely an easy classic that is perfect for busy weeks and when you just want a nostalgic meal.
Vanessa: We are always looking for new spins on some of our favorite meals. This family-style taco is an easy one for families on the go. There are so many shortcuts that can be taken to make it easier.
Kaitlyn mentioned our hack of prepping the ground beef that we buy in bulk for future uses. This saves us enormous amounts of time throughout the month. We brown it, drain the grease, then season and freeze it in portions so it’s easy to thaw and use on a whim.
We also grate our own cheese pretty routinely, so we also have that on hand as well. Of course, it’s easier to buy it pre-shredded, but there are so many preservatives in those bags. Plus, you’ll get other benefits as well by buying the block. It tastes better, melts more smoothly, and is a better bargain.
If you have a good coarse grater, it won’t even take that much time. We chose to make two of these so we would have some easy grab-and-go meals. We only have one round stone, so we improvised with a rectangular one for the second, same great taste, just a different shape.
Because we were planning to reheat these to enjoy at a later time, we opted out of adding the lettuce and salsa until just ready to eat. We have not tried freezing the finished product, but I’m willing to bet that the result would be favorable.
Consider this if you’ve got kiddos of any age home during the summer and you don’t want to be preparing meals for them all day. Freeze in single servings for an easily reheated and customizable meal that any taco lover will enjoy.
One change that I may make next time we make this is to season the dough as well. Perhaps add in some chopped cilantro while rolling it out, or add some of the taco seasoning to the oil on the stone, or baste on top of the dough. This will help the flavor burst throughout every bite.
FAMILY-STYLE TACO
3 tsp. oil, divided
1 package refrigerated pizza crust
2 tbsp. taco seasoning, divided
6 oz. cheddar cheese
1 lime
1 small red onion
1 cup grape tomatoes
1 cup fresh cilantro
1/4 tsp. black pepper
3/4 lb. ground beef
2 cups thinly sliced lettuce
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly brush 1 teaspoon oil on a pizza stone. Roll the dough to an even thickness onto the stone to about 1/4 inch of the edge. Bake 10-13 minutes or until the edges are very light golden brown.
Grate the cheese with a coarse grater and set aside. Juice the lime to measure 1 tablespoon. Chop the onion until finely chopped. Set aside half of the chopped onion.
For the salsa, add tomatoes, cilantro, pepper and lime juice to a food processor, then process until coarsely chopped. Drain the liquid.
Brown beef and onion in a skillet until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles while cooking. Drain the grease, add the seasoning, and stir to combine.
Remove the stone from the oven and immediately loosen the crust and flip over. Immediately sprinkle 1 cup of the cheese over the entire crust.
Spread the beef mixture over half of the crust. Top beef with the remaining cheese, lettuce and salsa.
Fold the top half of the crust over the filling, then cut into wedges to serve.