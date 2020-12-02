This refreshing white cranberry margarita is the perfect winter cocktail — suitable for Christmas, New Year’s Eve or even just a snowy day. It’s a simple mix of just four ingredients, and a garnish of glittered cranberries and rosemary adds some seriously festive sparkle.
For true margarita flair, start by combining kosher salt and granulated sugar, then rim each glass with the mixture. You’ll fill a cocktail shaker with ice, tequila, white cranberry juice, lime juice, orange liqueur or triple sec, and shake until the shaker is frosty. Strain and serve, and top with the sugared garnishes.
If you can’t find white cranberry juice, regular cranberry juice can be used in its place.
White Cranberry
Margarita
Fresh cranberries
1 sprig fresh rosemary
Kosher salt and granulated sugar, for rimming the glass and sugaring
Regular and crushed ice
2 ounces blanco tequila
2 ounces white cranberry juice
1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice
1 ounce orange liqueur or triple sec
Dip the cranberries and rosemary sprigs in water and sprinkle with granulated sugar. Let dry for at least 20 minutes for a holiday, glittered look!
Rim a margarita glass with a half sugar, half salt mixture. Fill with crushed ice and set aside.
Fill a cocktail shaker with regular ice. Add 2 ounces blanco tequila, 2 ounces white cranberry juice, 1 ounce lime juice and 1 ounce orange liqueur or triple sec. Shake until the outside of the shaker is frosty, about 20 seconds.
Pour through a strainer over the crushed ice. Garnish with the sugared cranberries and rosemary.