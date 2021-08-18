EatingWell.com (TNS)
Corn, tomato and basil scream summer, but simplicity makes this easy dinner recipe perfect for the season. Serve the grilled skirt steak and relish with salad greens for a quick and healthy dinner you’ll want to make over and over.
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK WITH CORN-TOMATO RELISH
1 pound skirt steak or sirloin steak
3/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
3/4 tsp. ground pepper, divided
1 ear corn, husked
3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes
1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
2 tbsp. torn fresh basil
1 1/2 tbsp. rice vinegar
1 serrano chile, seeded and minced
Preheat grill to medium-high.
Sprinkle steak with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Brush the steak and corn with 1 tablespoon oil.
Oil the grill rack. Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Grill the steak, turning occasionally, to desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a clean cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.
Cut the kernels from the cob. Combine in a medium bowl with tomatoes, onion, basil, vinegar, chile, the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Slice the steak thinly against the grain. Serve with the relish.
Tasty tip
To oil your hot grill rack, soak a paper towel with vegetable oil and hold it with tongs to rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill)