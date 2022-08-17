EatingWell.com (TNS)
This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in a bowl instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.
MEXICAN CORN (ESQUITES)
4 large ears corn, husked
2 tbsp. mayonnaise
2 tbsp. sour cream
1 scallion, sliced
3/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco, plus more for garnish
1/4 tsp. lime zest
1 tbsp. lime juice
1/4 tsp. salt
Pinch of chipotle chile powder
Preheat grill to medium-high.
Grill corn, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 8 to 12 minutes total.
Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, scallion, cheese, lime zest, lime juice, salt and chile powder in a medium bowl.
Cut the kernels from the cobs. Add to the bowl and toss to combine.