Serve this flavorful corn bowl along with additional sides at your barbecue.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in a bowl instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.

MEXICAN CORN (ESQUITES)

4 large ears corn, husked

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

2 tbsp. sour cream

1 scallion, sliced

3/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco, plus more for garnish

1/4 tsp. lime zest

1 tbsp. lime juice

1/4 tsp. salt

Pinch of chipotle chile powder

Preheat grill to medium-high.

Grill corn, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 8 to 12 minutes total.

Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, scallion, cheese, lime zest, lime juice, salt and chile powder in a medium bowl.

Cut the kernels from the cobs. Add to the bowl and toss to combine.

