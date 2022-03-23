EatingWell.com (TNS)
Inspired by spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy cheese topping was created to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE CHICKEN
1 (10-oz.) package frozen spinach, thawed
1/2 cup chopped canned artichoke hearts, rinsed
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
2 tbsp. mayonnaise
1 pound chicken cutlets
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
1/8 tsp. salt
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
Preheat broiler to high.
Squeeze as much water from spinach as possible. Place in a medium bowl and add artichoke hearts, Monterey Jack, cream cheese and mayonnaise. Stir to combine.
Pat chicken dry and sprinkle with pepper and salt. Heat oil in a large cast-iron or other oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the pan and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook for 1 minute more.
Top the chicken with the spinach mixture. Place the pan under the broiler and broil until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a cutlet registers 165 degrees and the topping is bubbly, 2 to 3 minutes.