Chicken is highlighted with creamy spinach and artichoke cheese topping.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

Inspired by spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy cheese topping was created to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE CHICKEN

1 (10-oz.) package frozen spinach, thawed

1/2 cup chopped canned artichoke hearts, rinsed

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

1 pound chicken cutlets

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

1/8 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Preheat broiler to high.

Squeeze as much water from spinach as possible. Place in a medium bowl and add artichoke hearts, Monterey Jack, cream cheese and mayonnaise. Stir to combine.

Pat chicken dry and sprinkle with pepper and salt. Heat oil in a large cast-iron or other oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the pan and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook for 1 minute more.

Top the chicken with the spinach mixture. Place the pan under the broiler and broil until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a cutlet registers 165 degrees and the topping is bubbly, 2 to 3 minutes.

