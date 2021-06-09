By Kaitlyn and Vanessa Gabel
At the Table with the Gabels
Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I am a huge fan of fluff, in fact I’m always asking to make it. This recipe couldn’t have turned out better. Not only was it the fastest recipe we ever made, it was also the easiest and so delicious.
This banana split fluff recipe is perfect for hot summer days when looking for a cool dessert. It definitely wouldn’t last at a picnic but it’s perfect for the occasion.
I can confidently say the whole batch will be gone in approximately 24 hours. This recipe has obviously been added to our list of dessert and picnic recipes that we know won’t last very long. I can’t wait to eat the whole batch.
Vanessa: There is so much that can be said about this banana fluff recipe. What I love most is the convenience. Not only is it quick and easy to prepare in a pinch, but it also is fairly cost effective since some of the ingredients are canned goods.
When I consider what a banana split costs at a restaurant, this is far cheaper and feeds way more. You can also personalize this recipe with your favorite banana split toppings, such as hot fudge, caramel, or strawberry glaze. As an added bonus, we split the dish into multiple individually portioned freezer bowls and popped them in the freezer.
This will be a cool treat for hot days, without additional prep. Imagine the convenience of always having a prepared banana split at your fingertips.
Get the younger kids involved in making this banana split fluff. They will enjoy mixing the ingredients and even cutting the bananas, as there is minimal risk of injury. Measuring the ingredients can be a fun learning opportunity with fractions and following instructions. You can also change it up and give them smaller measuring tools to investigate conversions to enhance critical thinking skills.
Meal prep in the summer offers many opportunities to not only create memories, but also to keep kids thinking and learning until the school year starts back up.
BANANA SPLIT FLUFF
14 oz can sweetened condensed milk
12 oz whipped topping, thawed
21 oz can cherry pie filling
3 medium bananas, sliced
8 oz can crushed pineapple, drained
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Combine the sweetened condensed milk and whipped topping in a large bowl until well blended.
Fold in the pie filling, bananas, nuts and chocolate chips.