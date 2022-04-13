When it comes to making homemade ice cream, patience is a virtue. The problem is, once you make the decision to churn a batch of decadent handcrafted ice cream, patience often goes out the window. That’s why I prefer to make uncooked ice cream bases without eggs. Once all the ingredients are whisked together, it is possible to churn it right away. Although, to have a perfectly scoopable ice cream experience, the ice cream will need to set in the freezer for at least four hours. The wait may feel like an eternity, but it will all pay off when you taste that first bite!
How to make coffee ice cream
Coffee ice cream is made with milk, sugar, cream, vanilla extract and coffee. I like to use instant espresso powder for the coffee flavor in this ice cream. It dissolves well and is more flavorful than instant coffee granules.
Tips and tricks
For the creamiest coffee ice cream, start with the best ingredients. Because this style of ice cream is made with just milk and cream and without eggs, this allows the subtle flavors of the dairy to really shine. Also, for the best results, store the ice cream in the coldest part of your freezer. The ice cream will remain rich and creamy when you leave as little air as possible between the ice cream and lid. I suggest placing a layer of plastic wrap on top of the ice cream before storing.
COFFEE ICE CREAM
1 1/2 cups cold whole milk
1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
1/4 cup instant espresso powder
3 cups cold heavy cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Make sure the base of your ice cream maker is frozen if needed. Place 1 1/2 cups whole milk, 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar, and 1/4 cup instant espresso powder in a large bowl and whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Add 3 cups cold heavy cream and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and whisk to combine.
Churn in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s directions, usually about 20 to 25 minutes. At this point the ice cream will have a soft, creamy texture.
Transfer the ice cream to an airtight, freezer-safe container that just fits the ice cream. Place in the coldest part of the freezer and let freeze for at least 4 hours or ideally overnight. For best results, press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the ice cream for longer-term storage to prevent freezer burn.