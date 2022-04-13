Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.