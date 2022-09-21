EatingWell.com (TNS)
These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments when you crave something sweet.
VEGAN CHOCOLATE-DIPPED FROZEN BANANA BITES
3 large firm bananas
1/4 cup natural peanut butter (crunchy or smooth)
3/4 cup vegan chocolate chips
Peel bananas and cut in half lengthwise. Spread each half with peanut butter. Place the banana halves together to make banana “sandwiches.”
Cut 8 rounds from each banana “sandwich.” Place the banana bites on a parchment paper- or wax paper-lined baking sheet or tray and freeze for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high, in 15-second increments, until melted (1 to 1 1/2 minutes total). Dip half of each frozen banana bite in the chocolate. Place back on the parchment or wax paper and let stand until the chocolate is set. If not serving immediately, return to the freezer.